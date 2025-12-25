Christmas joy returns to Syria's Idlib after years of civil war

On a narrow lane in the village of Al Qaniya, in Syria’s western Idlib countryside, coloured lights hang between stone houses and a Christmas tree stands in the church square – modest, but unmistakable.

For the Christian families here, it is a scene many thought they would never witness again.

“This is what joy looks like,” said Joseph Angelo, a lifelong resident of Al Qaniya, as villagers gathered around the tree. “We all suffered through the war years. Today, we are celebrating Christmas publicly for the first time.”

It is the first Christmas celebration in Al Qaniya – and neighbouring villages including Yaqubiya, Al Jadida and Al Ghasaniyah – since the outbreak of Syria’s uprising and the war that followed. Before 2011, about 10,000 Christians lived in Idlib governorate. Most fled the violence, intimidation, and seizure of homes and land by armed groups. Those who stayed learnt to keep their faith quiet.

For more than a decade, Christmas – if marked at all – was confined to church walls or private homes. This year, it has spilt into the streets.

Santa and the large Christmas tree lend festive spirit to the village, and others nearby. AFP

Lama Haddad, 48, never left Al Qaniya. She and her husband endured years of isolation, fear and loss.

“We lived through very hard stages,” she said. “This is the first time we celebrate Christmas openly. After 14 years, the celebrations have returned.”

Her voice broke as she described seeing family members she had not seen since the war began.

“I sent my daughter away four years ago to study. I didn’t see her until after the liberation – she came back. My brothers and relatives, I hadn’t seen them for 14 years. Today they came to visit.”

She smiled, gesturing to the lights and decorations around her. “We won’t give this joy to anyone. For years, we celebrated quietly, only inside our homes or the church. We hope the child of the manger brings peace to this country so we can live safely again.”

Christians in Idlib paid a heavy price, as armed factions took control of the area. According to rights groups, at least 750 Christian homes were seized in villages around Jisr Al Shughour in 2018 alone, followed by hundreds more in Idlib city. Foreign fighters – from Turkestan, Chechens and other groups – seized property, often on the grounds that owners had fled.

Religious symbols were banned. Church bells were silenced. Crosses were removed.

Christians gather to celebrate Christmas having not done so for years. AFP

Joseph Angelo, 73, never left. “I stayed in my house and on my land throughout the revolution and the war,” he said. “Some hardline factions committed many abuses – they seized homes and land.”

He said conditions began to change after 2018, when Hayat Tahrir Al Sham consolidated control. “Stability slowly returned. People started to recover their property. Life began to come back, step by step.”

Today, he says, the change is visible – and deeply personal.

“My children came from the Netherlands to spend Christmas with us. I see them now, after years of injustice and fear."

The contrast with Christmas 2024 is stark. Last year, celebrations in parts of Syria were overshadowed by the public burning of a Christmas tree – an incident that sparked outrage, fear and renewed accusations that religious minorities were unsafe under emerging authorities.

This year, security is tight across the country. Armed patrols are visible near churches and town squares, particularly after a major suicide bombing earlier this year heightened concerns about sectarian attacks.

Security remains tight in Damascus and elsewhere. AFP

Syrian state media has responded by amplifying Christmas scenes nationwide – from Idlib’s countryside to Damascus and Aleppo – highlighting church services, decorated streets and public celebrations. The messaging is unmistakable: an attempt to project tolerance and coexistence, especially after international criticism over violence in coastal areas earlier this year, where massacres raised fresh concerns about minority protection.

For residents of Al Qaniya, hope is measured but real.

“I came back from Latakia after 14 years,” said Maha Younis, visiting her village for Christmas. “I saw my father again. I saw joy we had dreamt of all these years.”

She looked around the square, full of neighbours greeting one another. “God willing, peace will spread across all of Syria this Christmas.”

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige | Dh110,000 | 1,400m 5.30pm Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige | Dh110,000 | 1,400m 6pm Abu Dhabi Championship Listed | Dh180,000 | 1,600m 6.30pm Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m 7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,400m 7.30pm Handicap (TB) |Dh100,000 | 2,400m

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

AT%20A%20GLANCE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWindfall%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAn%20%E2%80%9Cenergy%20profits%20levy%E2%80%9D%20to%20raise%20around%20%C2%A35bn%20in%20a%20year.%20The%20temporary%20one-off%20tax%20will%20hit%20oil%20and%20gas%20firms%20by%2025%20per%20cent%20on%20extraordinary%20profits.%20An%2080%20per%20cent%20investment%20allowance%20should%20calm%20Conservative%20nerves%20that%20the%20move%20will%20dent%20North%20Sea%20firms%E2%80%99%20investment%20to%20save%20them%2091p%20for%20every%20%C2%A31%20they%20spend.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EA%20universal%20grant%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EEnergy%20bills%20discount%2C%20which%20was%20effectively%20a%20%C2%A3200%20loan%2C%20has%20doubled%20to%20a%20%C2%A3400%20discount%20on%20bills%20for%20all%20households%20from%20October%20that%20will%20not%20need%20to%20be%20paid%20back.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETargeted%20measures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMore%20than%20eight%20million%20of%20the%20lowest%20income%20households%20will%20receive%20a%20%C2%A3650%20one-off%20payment.%20It%20will%20apply%20to%20households%20on%20Universal%20Credit%2C%20Tax%20Credits%2C%20Pension%20Credit%20and%20legacy%20benefits.%0D%3Cbr%3ESeparate%20one-off%20payments%20of%20%C2%A3300%20will%20go%20to%20pensioners%20and%20%C2%A3150%20for%20those%20receiving%20disability%20benefits.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

RECORD%20BREAKER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20debutant%20for%20Barcelona%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2015%20years%20and%20290%20days%20v%20Real%20Betis%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20La%20Liga%20starter%20in%20the%2021st%20century%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%20years%20and%2038%20days%20v%20Cadiz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20player%20to%20register%20an%20assist%20in%20La%20Liga%20in%20the%2021st%20century%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%20years%20and%2045%20days%20v%20Villarreal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20debutant%20for%20Spain%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2016%20years%20and%2057%20days%20v%20Georgia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20goalscorer%20for%20Spain%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2016%20years%20and%2057%20days%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20player%20to%20score%20in%20a%20Euro%20qualifier%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2016%20years%20and%2057%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EClara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPatrick%20Rogers%2C%20Lee%20McMahon%2C%20Arthur%20Guest%2C%20Ahmed%20Arif%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELegalTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%20of%20seed%20financing%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20Techstars%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20OTF%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Knuru%20Capital%2C%20Plug%20and%20Play%20and%20The%20LegalTech%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years