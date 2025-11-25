European Parliament to vote on Sudan resolution addressing 'human catastrophe'

The European Parliament is scheduled to vote this week on a resolution over the escalation of Sudan’s civil war and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, is expected to attend a debate on Tuesday before a vote on Thursday.

The centrist group Renew is understood to be spearheading the resolution. Negotiations on the final text are continuing. Political groups can each table a resolution and negotiate on joint resolutions if they have converging positions.

“In Sudan, we are seeing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” said the head of the Renew group in the European Parliament, French politician Valerie Hayer. “We would want to make sure that humanitarian aid gets through. We condemn all the protagonists who are fuelling the crisis.”

On Monday, European Parliament spokeswoman Delphine Colard clarified that the deadline for joint resolutions is Wednesday.

Valerie Hayer, head of the Renew group in the European Parliament, said she condemned all protagonists fuelling Sudan's war. EPA

The resolution is expected to focus on the “escalation of the war and the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan”, the European Parliament's newsletter stated last week.

The conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has claimed 150,000 lives since 2023. It has led to famine and claims of genocide in the Darfur region.

Warring parties are negotiating a truce with the support of the Quad group: the United States, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, met US presidential envoy for Africa, Massad Boulos, in Abu Dhabi for talks on Tuesday. Afterwards, he said the UAE welcomed US efforts to end the war in Sudan and condemned “atrocities” committed by both Sudan's army and the RSF.

Last week, EU foreign ministers approved sanctions against Abdelrahim Dagalo, the RSF's deputy commander. The RSF's actions in the city of El Fasher last month have triggered international outrage. As it took over the city, in the Darfur region, videos emerged of people being shot in the streets. Reports said residents were attacked by drones and crushed by lorries.

A UN Human Rights Council report in September found that the RSF and Sudanese army have directed large-scale attacks against civilians and vital infrastructure including medical centres, constituting serious violations of international law.

The US says the SAF, under the command of Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, “has committed lethal attacks on civilians”, including attacks on schools, markets and hospitals. Separately, Washington has alleged that the army has used chemical weapons.

The European Parliament's previous joint resolution on Sudan was adopted in March by a wide range of political groups, signalling a relative consensus. It focused on the political, humanitarian and human rights crisis in the country, in particular sexual violence and child rape.

It was backed by MEPs from the centre-right PPE and ECR groups, the S&D (Socialists and Democrats), Renew, the Greens and the Left, and “strongly condemned the indiscriminate attacks on civilians and widespread sexual violence against women and children committed by both the SAF and RSF”.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The biog Hobby: Playing piano and drawing patterns Best book: Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins Food of choice: Sushi Favourite colour: Orange

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

The Good Liar Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen Directed by: Bill Condon Three out of five stars