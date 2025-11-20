EU to impose sanctions on deputy leader of Sudan's RSF for atrocities in El Fasher

EU foreign ministers are expected to approve on Thursday sanctions against Abdelrahim Dagalo, deputy commander of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in Sudan, which has been accused of human rights abuses.

One diplomat said there was consensus in the bloc to impose sanctions on Mr Dagalo, the brother of RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, who is known as Hemedti.

As he arrived at the Brussels meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that he backed the sanctions. EU sanctions consist of a ban on travel to the bloc and the seizure of any assets held there.

“I propose today that we place under sanctions the number two of the Rapid Support Forces,” Mr Barrot said. “Such atrocities cannot go unpunished.”

Two sources said the idea was to adopt a step-by-step approach to sanctions and leave a channel of dialogue open.

As the RSF took over the city of El Fasher in the Darfur region last month, video emerged of people being shot in the streets, while reports said residents were attacked by drones and crushed by lorries.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that he supported imposing sanctions on Abdelrahim Dagalo. EPA

The conflict erupted in 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, whose recent takeover of El Fasher, one of Sudan's largest cities, has raised grave concerns about mass killings.

The war has created what the UN has called the world's largest humanitarian crisis at a time when global aid budgets are shrinking.

US President Donald Trump vowed to work to end the war after a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday in Washington.

“His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan,” Mr Trump said. “It was not on my charts to be involved in. I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control. But I just see how important that is to you, and to a lot of your friends in the room, Sudan. And we're going to start working on Sudan.”

Earlier in the week, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London planned to introduce sanctions relating to human rights violations and abuses in Sudan, stressing the need for sustained efforts to secure a ceasefire.

“The UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, who has just visited the area, has described it as, 'the epicentre of suffering in the world', and he is right,” she told MPs. “Over 30 million people need life-saving aid.

“The RSF still refuses safe passage to aid organisations around El Fasher. The Sudanese Armed Forces are bringing in new restrictions that stand to hinder aid. Both sides must allow unhindered passage for humanitarian workers, supplies and trapped civilians.”

