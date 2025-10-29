President Sheikh Mohamed and European Council head discuss UAE-EU trade plan at Abu Dhabi talks

President Sheikh Mohamed said a UAE-EU trade deal could herald a “new chapter of economic co-operation” during talks in Abu Dhabi with European Council President Antonio Costa.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of “ongoing negotiations” over a comprehensive economic partnership agreement during a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati on Tuesday as part of Mr Costa's working visit to the Emirates.

In April, Sheikh Mohamed announced talks were under way over the landmark agreement and said they would “promote economic growth for the benefit of our countries and peoples”.

The UAE leader and Mr Costa explored ways to strengthen co-operation between the Emirates and European Union and its member states in the latest talks, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The two men also emphasised the need to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the sustainable delivery of aid to civilians.

They called for international efforts to be intensified towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

Landmark visit

Mr Costa underlined the significance of his first visit to the UAE as European Council President.

“The UAE are an important and reliable partner for the EU: for the prosperity, stability and security of both our regions and beyond,” he said in a statement issued by the council.

“The EU is committed to strengthening bilateral relations through trade, political dialogue and security.”

Mr Costa visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, accompanied by Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, and senior European Union officials.

He was presented with a compass inspired by the design of the mosque's chandeliers and a copy of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace, a publication that showcases the mosque’s architecture and features a selection of award-winning photographs.

