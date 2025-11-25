Bombing the builders: How Israel is blocking reconstruction in Lebanon to carve out a buffer zone

Brand-new rolls of fabric litter the concrete ruins where Sobhi Hamdan’s textile factory once stood, before the Israeli army blew it up.

Lavender, azure and light pink, some still wrapped in plastic, the textiles' bright colours stand in contrast to the scene of desolation in Meiss El Jabal, a southern Lebanese border town shattered by Israeli attacks.

Like much of Lebanon’s deep south, where roads are lined with destruction, shattered houses, collapsed mosques and broken water pumps, Meiss El Jabal in Nabatieh governorate bears the scars of 13 months of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. This supposedly ended with a ceasefire in November last year.

But the factory's ruins are not technically remnants of the war − the building was blown up months after the ceasefire was agreed, in July, during an overnight Israeli infiltration into Lebanese territory.

“I came to rebuild my factory, which I had found in ruins when we came back to our village, thinking that peace had returned,” said Mr Hamdan, as he walked through what remained of his two-storey building − scattered, ruined merchandise and piles of rubble.

“And suddenly Israel attacked again. How could I have known?”

About 20 families lived off the factory, which supplied mattresses, blankets and cushions across Lebanon. “I lost everything,” the 66-year-old said. “The building, the equipment, the merchandise, my house − it’s a decade of work gone.”

The loud buzzing of a drone cut the interview short, and Mr Hamdan hurried away, under the looming threat of the killer device.

He is not an exception. Lebanese officials and human rights experts told The National that Israel has been systematically targeting reconstruction efforts since the ceasefire was agreed, in an effort to carve out a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

Sobhi Hamdan's textile factory was struck by Israel in July, long after the ceasefire with Hezbollah came into effect. Mohamed Zanaty for The National

Based on data provided by Public Works Studio, which initiates research projects and has been monitoring daily Israeli attacks on Lebanon, classifying them by location, target and weapon, The National was able to identify 43 Israeli attacks on reconstruction equipment, 32 attacks on prefabricated buildings and seven attacks on factories since the ceasefire was agreed.

The data also shows four Israeli attacks on engineers and civil defence workers inspecting damage and carrying out work.

In one case, Israeli raids targeted six heavy equipment yards, killing one person and destroying and burning around 300 pieces of machinery, reported Lebanon's state media.

Hashem Haider, president of the Council for the South, which manages reconstruction efforts, told The National that several bulldozers and construction vehicles used by his team had been “directly” hit, mainly in the western and central sectors of the southern border. “The purpose is clear, preventing people from returning, and creating a buffer zone,” he said.

About 20 families lived off the factory, which supplied mattresses, blankets and cushions across Lebanon.

Those Israeli strikes “are illegal, these are clearly not military targets”, Nadim Houry, executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative think tank and former director of Human Rights Watch in Lebanon, told The National.

“They are a violation of international law, of the ceasefire agreement and of Resolution 1701,” said Mr Houry.

Resolution 1701 is the UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, and upon which the current ceasefire is built.

On Sunday, Israel escalated its attacks and killed Hezbollah's chief of staff in a strike on an apartment building in a busy area of Beirut. It came hours after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Beirut stands ready to engage in internationally sponsored negotiations to secure an agreement that would end Israeli attacks.

For Mr Houry, Israel’s actions in south of Lebanon align with its new security doctrine of creating buffer zones in the region − notably in southern Syria, where it has occupied swathes of land since the fall of the Assad regime last December, and in Gaza, with the so-called yellow line, which marks the border of Israeli-controlled territory in the strip.

Graveyard of bulldozers

The National was able to verify some of these attacks on the ground. In Deir Seryan, also in Nabatieh governorate, The National saw a dozen vehicles all completely destroyed, the result of an Israeli strike in August that turned a garage into a graveyard of bulldozers.

On a previous trip to the south, The National found a newly built cafe in the town of Houla reduced to scorched remains. Locals said it had been targeted by a drone just days after the owner finished the building work, injuring one person.

Meiss El Jabal's mayor Habib Kabalan said Israel has destroyed 10 bulldozers there. “How can there be a ceasefire if one side is firing?” he asked.

Like him, Lebanese officials, diplomats and experts have denounced a ceasefire “in name only”, in which Israel strikes at will, while Hezbollah has not fired a single bullet in retaliation.

Peacekeepers have also recorded dozens of Israeli air strikes in different locations of south Lebanon, in breach of the ceasefire.

Over the past year, Israel has violated Lebanon's sovereignty thousands of times, saying it is striking Hezbollah targets. These violations include more than 7,300 Israeli breaches of Lebanese airspace, and 2,400 ground activities within Lebanon and around 100 strikes north of the Blue Line, according to Unifil, the UN peacekeeping force deployed in south Lebanon.

According to UN experts, Israeli attacks have killed more than 100 civilians since the ceasefire.

'Occupation without troops'

Ahmad Faqih used to work in construction. Before the war, he used his excavator to open roads and level land for property developments and agricultural plots. Business was good, he said.

After the war, he had been using his equipment to clear debris from destroyed homes at the owners’ request. In return, he would collect whatever materials he could salvage − such as iron, copper and aluminium − and sell them.

But last month, while he was working on a house in Rab Thalathin, in southern Lebanon, he heard Israeli drones buzzing overhead. An hour after he left, an air strike shook the town. The next day, he found his equipment completely destroyed. “When they hit it, they finished us off completely,” he said.

The excavator, which he bought for $45,000 and is still paying off, was his only means of making a living. Mr Faqih had to return to his ruined house, despite unreliable electricity supplies and limited access to water, as he cannot afford to rent elsewhere.

A Unifil soldier look on as workers remove the rubble from a site targeted by an Israeli air strike in Et Taybeh, southern Lebanon. AFP

The money he earned from debris removal helped him patch up parts of his house. “Now we can’t fix the house any more, we can’t … Thank God we at least managed to register my son in school, that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Israeli warning shots, strikes and occasional bombing notices have drawn a mental map for southern residents of what they are allowed to do on their own land.

“For example, in Odaisseh, when people come to fetch water, it’s OK, but when they tried to rebuild, they were intimidated with warning shots,” Mr Faqih explained.

“No one told us officially. It's our understanding on the ground,” he added.

But what is allowed one day can be off-limits the next, instilling a constant sense of fear among residents. Mr Faqih said he had been clearing rubble in his village for a month without any issues. “If they had sent warning shots, we would have stopped − better than to get blown up. But they didn't.”

Mr Houry said the creation of a de facto buffer zone in southern Lebanon amounts to “occupation without troops”.

“It’s a way of claiming territory without putting soldiers on the ground. Residents are now too afraid to set foot on their own land, even though there are no such rules on paper,” he said.

“But the buffer zone is enforced instead by fire, by drones and by the bombing maps Israel has been circulating on social media.”

Israel’s ultimate intention

Mr Kabal said Meiss El Jabal used to be the economic heart of the south, with more than 250 establishments, some of the biggest in the country, all of them now destroyed.

The mayor said nearly 80 per cent of the town’s destruction happened after the ceasefire came into effect. Rights groups say Israel carried out a large-scale destruction campaign outside of combat, most of it during a 60-day withdrawal period granted by the agreement.

Each day that passes with no reconstruction amounts to immense economic losses that the cash-strapped country can't afford.

But a way out of the stalemate remains distant. Israel insists it will keep striking Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully disarmed, dismissing Lebanese authorities’ unprecedented efforts as insufficient.

Hezbollah says it won’t discuss disarmament until Israel stops striking and withdraws from the five occupied positions. But the militant group has not obstructed the Lebanese army’s push to dismantle its infrastructure south of the Litani River.

Israel's 'muscular approach' with Lebanon now counter productive 01:37

The main question is about Israel’s ultimate intention, Mr Houry said. Are the strikes aimed at creating a temporary buffer zone to force negotiations with Hezbollah, or a push for a permanently demilitarised zone in the south – like the one Israel is lobbying for in southern Syria?

“In any case, Lebanon must organise itself so as not to lose sovereignty over these areas, through active and public diplomacy … so that people are not left to their fate,” he added.

In Meiss El Jabal, as in much of the south, Mr Hamdan said the state has failed him. “I don’t regret rebuilding my factory, I would do it again. But officials could at least have acknowledged us,” he said. “No one even came to say hello.”

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5