Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

How Israel is obstructing reconstruction in Lebanon

Thousands displaced by war in southern towns are unable to rebuild their lives due to near-daily attacks

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicApple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

November 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel has bombed Lebanon on an almost daily basis over the past year, despite a ceasefire being in place.

Its army claims to be attacking Hezbollah, accusing the group of re-arming. But civilian infrastructure, agricultural land and even construction equipment in southern border towns have been destroyed in the attacks.

At least 100 civilians have been killed over the past year. Just this week, 13 people died in an attack on Ain Al Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp.

Residents have been unable to rebuild their lives. Their homes lie in rubble. Their means of income have dried up. And any hope of reconstruction comes at a huge risk: more Israeli strikes.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to urban planner Isabela Serhan from The Beirut Urban Lab, senior Lebanon analyst at Crisis Group David Wood and The National’s Beirut correspondent Nada Maucourant Atallah. They discuss the heavy price paid by Lebanese communities in the south and the pressure mounting on the government to respond to the Israeli aggression.

 


 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Joy%20Ride%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adele%20Lim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAshley%20Park%2C%20Sherry%20Cola%2C%20Stephanie%20Hsu%2C%20Sabrina%20Wu%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: November 21, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

A burnt construction vehicle was bombed in an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese village of Ansaryeh. AFP.

How Israel is obstructing reconstruction in Lebanon

How stories of migration come to life at Abu Dhabi Art

How stories of migration come to life at Abu Dhabi Art

STOCK PHOTOGRAPHY Money stock of United Arab Emirates Dirham, AED, notes for Business, Currency, Gold price, Finance. United States Economy. Antonie Robertson/The National

What you need to do to retire comfortably in the UAE

Sean Sims, vice president of automation & solutions at Tetra Pak

How Tetra Pak Factory OS powers sustainable food production

More podcasts