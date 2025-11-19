Palestinians in Lebanon say Israeli attack killed football players, not Hamas

Palestinian officials in Lebanon have rejected claims by the Israeli military that a deadly strike on a Palestinian refugee camp hit a Hamas training camp, insisting that the area bombed was a football pitch.

Abdul Hadi Al Asadi, the spokesman of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon, said a large number of boys were playing football on the pitch near the Khalid bin Walid Mosque complex in the Ain Al Helweh refugee camp when the attack took place.

The current toll stands at 14 killed and 28 injured, Mr Al Asadi said. It marks the first attack on Ain Al Helweh since a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Hezbollah nearly a year ago, and the highest death toll in a single attack since the truce.

Rescue workers were still on site 0n early Wednesday afternoon.

“We were really frightened. I was at my friend's house. I was so terrified and my friend has blood pressure problems and diabetes, she went yellow,” said Mouna Noufal, a resident of Ain El Helweh, who was near to the attack.

“We had to take her to the hospital,” she said of her friend, “but there weren’t any hospitals that could take her in because they were so busy”.

Israeli army spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee reiterated his claims on Wednesday, without providing evidence, that the area attacked was a training complex.

The camp is the largest of Lebanon's 12 official Palestinian refugee camps and situated in the southern city of Sidon. It has an estimated population of more than 60,000 refugees, although the actual number is believed to be higher.

Hamas said Israel had fabricated the claim about a training compound, and that the target was an “open sports field frequented by young men from the camp”.

It said the victims were young men and there has been no public confirmation or rumours of any senior Hamas officials being killed.

Following a meeting of senior dignatories from the city on Wednesday, the Mufti of Sidon Sheikh Salim Soussan said the attacks resulted in the deaths “of young football players”. A mass funeral will be held at Ain El Helweh on Thursday, he added.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday morning an Israeli strike killed one and injured 11 in the village of Al Tiri in south Lebanon. The dead man was named as Bilal Chaito, who was the treasurer at Al Tiri's municipality. Among the injured was a number of students who travelling on a school bus.