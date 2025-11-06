Hezbollah warns Lebanon against entering into negotiations with Israel

Hezbollah has warned Lebanon's leaders against entering into negotiations with Israel “under any circumstances”, saying that to do so “poses existential risks” to the country.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has recently called for indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve a host of issues, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory and an end to its attacks on the country.
Israel has kept its troops inside Lebanese territory near the southern border and has carried out nearly daily attacks against alleged Hezbollah figures and military infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement in November last year that ended more than a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.
Negotiations “would only bring further gains to the 'Israeli' enemy, which always takes and never honours its obligations, giving nothing in return”, Hezbollah said in an open letter to Mr Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said.
“With this ferocious enemy, supported by American tyranny, no manoeuvre or pretence can succeed,” the letter added.
Lebanon's focus should be on insisting that Israel end its hostilities and abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement and should not “submit to extortion or to enter political negotiations with the Zionist entity under any circumstances”, Hezbollah said.
“Such a course serves no national interest and poses existential risks that threaten Lebanon’s very sovereignty and survival.”
Hezbollah once again criticised the government's “hasty decision” to disarm the group in the face of Israel's aggression and warned such a decision “can ever be accepted or imposed”.
It repeated its stance that a conversation over its weapons “can’t be discussed in response to foreign pressure or 'Israeli' blackmail”.
Israel warned on Sunday that it would intensify its attacks against Hezbollah, with Defence Minister Israel Katz claiming that the group was “playing with fire, and the President of Lebanon is dragging his feet”.
Mr Aoun said last week that Israel was responding to his offer to negotiate by intensifying its air strikes.
The Lebanese army is expected to finish dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure south of the Litani River by the end of the year.
The ceasefire deal states that Hezbollah should withdraw to north of the Litani River and that Israeli troops should leave Lebanese territory.
Final scores
18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)
- 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS)
-13: Rory McIlroy (NIR)
-12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)
-11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO)
-10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)
Liverpool's all-time goalscorers
Ian Rush 346
Roger Hunt 285
Mohamed Salah 250
Gordon Hodgson 241
Billy Liddell 228
The specs
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo
Power: 181hp
Torque: 230Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Starting price: Dh79,000
On sale: Now
THE SPECS
Engine: 1.5-litre
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Power: 110 horsepower
Torque: 147Nm
Price: From Dh59,700
On sale: now
The specs
AT4 Ultimate, as tested
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Power: 420hp
Torque: 623Nm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)
On sale: Now
What are the influencer academy modules?
- Mastery of audio-visual content creation.
- Cinematography, shots and movement.
- All aspects of post-production.
- Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
- Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
- Tourism industry knowledge.
- Professional ethics.
The Year Earth Changed
Directed by:Tom Beard
Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough
Stars: 4
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Captain Marvel
Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn
4/5 stars
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
Sunday's fixtures
- Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm
- Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm
Gulf rugby
Who’s won what so far in 2018/19
Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain
Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes
West Asia Premiership: Bahrain
What’s left
UAE Conference
March 22, play-offs:
Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers
March 29, final
UAE Premiership
March 22, play-offs:
Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes
March 29, final
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Real estate tokenisation project
Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.
The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.
Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.
Global state-owned investor ranking by size
|
1.
|
United States
|
2.
|
China
|
3.
|
UAE
|
4.
|
Japan
|
5
|
Norway
|
6.
|
Canada
|
7.
|
Singapore
|
8.
|
Australia
|
9.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
10.
|
South Korea
GOLF’S RAHMBO
- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)
COMPANY PROFILE
Initial investment: Undisclosed
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Core42
Current number of staff: 47