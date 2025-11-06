Hezbollah fighters raise their group's flags during the funeral of five comrades killed in Israeli strikes, in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. AP Photo
News

MENA

Hezbollah warns Lebanon against entering into negotiations with Israel

Such a move 'poses existential risks' to the country

Jamie Prentis
Jamie Prentis
Beirut

November 06, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Hezbollah has warned Lebanon's leaders against entering into negotiations with Israel “under any circumstances”, saying that to do so “poses existential risks” to the country.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has recently called for indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve a host of issues, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory and an end to its attacks on the country.

Israel has kept its troops inside Lebanese territory near the southern border and has carried out nearly daily attacks against alleged Hezbollah figures and military infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement in November last year that ended more than a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

Negotiations “would only bring further gains to the 'Israeli' enemy, which always takes and never honours its obligations, giving nothing in return”, Hezbollah said in an open letter to Mr Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said.

“With this ferocious enemy, supported by American tyranny, no manoeuvre or pretence can succeed,” the letter added.

Lebanon's focus should be on insisting that Israel end its hostilities and abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement and should not “submit to extortion or to enter political negotiations with the Zionist entity under any circumstances”, Hezbollah said.

“Such a course serves no national interest and poses existential risks that threaten Lebanon’s very sovereignty and survival.”

Hezbollah once again criticised the government's “hasty decision” to disarm the group in the face of Israel's aggression and warned such a decision “can ever be accepted or imposed”.

It repeated its stance that a conversation over its weapons “can’t be discussed in response to foreign pressure or 'Israeli' blackmail”.

Israel warned on Sunday that it would intensify its attacks against Hezbollah, with Defence Minister Israel Katz claiming that the group was “playing with fire, and the President of Lebanon is dragging his feet”.

Mr Aoun said last week that Israel was responding to his offer to negotiate by intensifying its air strikes.

The Lebanese army is expected to finish dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure south of the Litani River by the end of the year.

The ceasefire deal states that Hezbollah should withdraw to north of the Litani River and that Israeli troops should leave Lebanese territory.

While you're here
Updated: November 06, 2025, 12:27 PM
