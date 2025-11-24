Hezbollah confirms Israeli strike on Beirut killed senior leader

Hezbollah has confirmed that senior commander Haitham Ali Tabatabai was killed in an Israeli air strike on a suburban area of Beirut on Sunday.

In a statement, the group said “the great commander” was killed in “a treacherous Israeli attack on the Haret Hreik area in the southern suburbs”.

Mr Tabatabai was deputy to Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem and is the most senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel since the November 2024 ceasefire between the two sides came into force.

“His great sacrifice will bring renewed hope, determination and strength to his fellow fighters, and reinforce their resolve to continue the path,” Hezbollah said.

Four other Hezbollah members were killed in the attack, the group confirmed.

The strike on an apartment building in a busy area of Beirut came after about five months of calm in the city's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, after a previous Israeli attack in June.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the attack on the recommendation of Defence Minister Israel Katz and army chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir. “Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times,” the office said.

The aftermath of the strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday. AFP

The US had sanctioned Mr Tabatabai, labelling him a “specially designated global terrorist” and offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on him.

The US State Department said he previously commanded special forces operating in Syria, where Hezbollah was heavily involved in propping up the Bashar Al Assad regime.

Other militant groups across the region allied with Iran have issued statements mourning Mr Tabatabai.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to escalate attacks on Lebanon amid its criticism of the government in Beirut for taking too long to disarm Hezbollah. The US has also increased pressure on Beirut to show progress on the issue. Hezbollah has rejected any conversation over its weapons under the current circumstances.

Last year, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a US and French-brokered ceasefire. Under the terms, Hezbollah and Israeli forces were required to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where UN peacekeepers were deployed alongside the Lebanese army to help dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

But despite the truce almost a year ago, Israel has continued to attack southern Lebanon relentlessly and occupy five points of Lebanese territory.

