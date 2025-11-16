Lebanon to file complaint with UN over wall built by Israel

Lebanon will file a complaint against Israel at the UN Security Council over construction of a concrete wall that extends beyond the "Blue Line" marking the de facto border between the two countries.

The office of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a statement posted to X on Saturday that an "urgent complaint" would be sent by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji. It will include evidence from the UN that the wall has made more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the local population, the statement said.

UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon said on Friday that the Israeli army had built a wall near the UN-demarcated Blue Line, to which Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

A statement from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said a survey last month showed a section of the wall south-east of the town of Yaroun crossed the line and was a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty. Unifil said it had informed the Israeli army of the findings and requested it move the wall.

The Israeli military has said the wall does not cross the Blue Line. It said the structure was part of a broader military plan comprising work that began in 2022.

Last November a ceasefire was struck between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that sought to end more than a year of hostilities between the two sides, including two months of all-out war.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to completely withdraw its forces from south Lebanon but has since held on to five positions it deems strategic. It has also kept up regular air strikes in the area, saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and operatives.

Unifil says the Israeli military has continued to fortify these five positions over the past year. Israel says it will not pull back unless Hezbollah is disarmed.

"Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learnt from it, the [Israeli military] has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border," the Israeli military said regarding the wall.

Unifil, established in 1978, operates in Lebanon between the Litani River and the Blue Line in the south. The mission has more than 10,000 troops from 50 countries and about 800 civilian staff, according to its website.

