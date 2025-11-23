Israel attacks Beirut in strike on 'Hezbollah chief of staff'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his troops attacked "the chief of staff of Hezbollah" in a rare strike on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Sunday.

The airstrike hit a multi-storey apartment building in Beirut on Sunday, taking out at least three floors.

"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike targeting a key Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut," the army said in a statement.

Israeli media reported the target of the strike was Haitham Ali Tabatabai, the deputy to Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem. As chief of staff, he would have been likely the most senior military official in Hezbollah.

The US has previously offered $5 million for information on Haytham Ali Tabatabai. Photo: US Department of State

It is the fourth strike on the Beirut suburb of Dahieh since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah was announced last year. The last Israeli attack on Dahieh was in June, ahead of the Eid holiday.

The strike inflicted injuries, Lebanon's National News Agency reported - but it did not immediately specify the number. Videos of the incident showed significant damage inflicted on cars and surrounding buildings as ambulance teams worked to evacuate the wounded from the Haret Hreik neighborhood .

Residents of Haret Hreik said they heard the whistle of war planes before the missile struck the building.

The US sanctioned Mr Tabatabai as a “specially designated global terrorist” and offered a reward of up to $5 million for information on him.

The US State Department described him as commanding Hezbollah’s special forces, operating in Syria - where at the time the group was heavily involved in propping up the regime of Bashar Al Assad. He was also reported to have been in Yemen.

Rescuers search for survivors at the scene of the Israel attack. AFP

“Tabatabai’s actions in Syria and Yemen are part of a larger Hezbollah’s effort to provide training, materiel, and personnel in support of its destabilizing regional activities,” the State Department said then.

Mr Tabatabai was reported to have been targeted several times during Israel’s war on Lebanon last year - but unlike most other top Hezbollah officials, he was able to escape.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to escalate its attacks on Lebanon amid its criticism at the pace that Lebanon has taken in disarming Hezbollah.

The US has also increased pressure on Lebanon to show concrete progress on disarming Hezbollah.

Last year, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a US and French-brokered ceasefire. Under the terms, Hezbollah and Israeli forces were required to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where UN peacekeepers were deployed alongside the Lebanese army to help dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

But despite that truce, Israel has continued to relentlessly attack Lebanon and occupy five points of Lebanese territory.

