DR Congo and M23 rebels sign peace roadmap in Doha

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia have signed a peace framework in Qatar aimed at ending the fighting that has devastated eastern DRC.

Qatar, with the US and African Union, has shuttled between the two sides for months hoping to end the conflict in the mineral-rich east, where the M23 has captured key cities.

The DRC and M23 signed one ceasefire deal and an earlier framework in July. But each side has accused the other of breaking the truce.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in various conflicts in eastern DRC since the mid-1990s.

The signing of the deal, the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement, was completed at a ceremony attended by officials from the warring parties, as well as the US and Qatar.

Qatar's chief negotiator, Mohammed Al Khulaifi, called the deal "historic", adding that mediators would continue efforts to achieve peace on the ground.

But Benjamin Mbonimpa, representing the M23 delegation in Doha, said in a statement that the agreement contained "no binding clauses" and would not change "the situation on the ground".

US President Donald Trump's envoy to Africa, Massad Boulos, called the agreement 'a major milestone'. AFP

The text contains eight chapters on the "root causes of the conflict", which will be negotiated "before reaching a comprehensive peace agreement", he added.

The DRC government said in a statement that the framework "aims to create, in the shortest time possible, the conditions for a real and measurable change for the people".

It said the eight chapters included the freeing of prisoners by both sides, humanitarian aid for the devastated east and an agreement on monitoring the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump's envoy to Africa, Massad Boulos, told the AFP news agency that implementing the deal was "the most important aspect" and this was why "so many mechanisms have been put in place to address different elements of the implementation".

"We discussed eight areas of concern, and eight topics the two parties have agreed upon," Mr Boulos said.

"They've signed it today, and this is a major milestone, but you can look at it as a launching pad for the entire process."

The eight protocols, two of which have already been signed and cover a ceasefire-monitoring mechanism, also address humanitarian access, the return of displaced people and protection of the judiciary.

Since taking up arms again at the end of 2021, the M23 has seized swathes of eastern DRC with Rwanda's backing, triggering a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

Thousands were killed in a lightning offensive by the M23 in January and February, in which the group seized the key provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Other militants also operate in the east and on Saturday officials told AFP an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces had left at least 18 people dead.

The group, founded by former Ugandan rebels who pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2019, attacked a village around 300 kilometres north of Goma overnight Friday into Saturday.

The July deal signed in Doha followed an earlier, separate peace agreement between the Congolese and Rwandan governments made in Washington in June.

Kinshasa has demanded the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from its soil. But Kigali says withdrawal is conditional on dismantling the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, an armed group formed by former Rwandan genocide leaders who have taken refuge in the DRC.

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Race card 1.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 84,000 (D) 1,400m 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,200m 3pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1.950m 3.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,800m 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 68,000 (D) 1,000m

PETER%20PAN%20%26%20WENDY %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDavid%20Lowery%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alexander%20Molony%2C%20Ever%20Anderson%2C%20Joshua%20Pickering%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The specs: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Price, base / as tested: Dh259,000 Engine: 6.4-litre V8 Power: 475hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 640Nm @ 4,300rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90 4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MADAME%20WEB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20S.J.%20Clarkson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Dakota%20Johnson%2C%20Tahar%20Rahim%2C%20Sydney%20Sweeney%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0

De Bruyne (70') Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CREW %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Brescia 1 (Skrinia og, 76) Inter Milan 2 (Martinez 33, Lukaku 63)

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Wonka %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Paul%20King%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ETimothee%20Chalamet%2C%20Olivia%20Colman%2C%20Hugh%20Grant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5