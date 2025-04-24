DR Congo government and M23 rebels make peace pledge after talks mediated by Qatar

The government of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-leader-of-democratic-republic-of-the-congo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-leader-of-democratic-republic-of-the-congo/">Democratic Republic of Congo</a> and the M23 rebel group have agreed to pause fighting in the east of the country while they work towards a permanent truce, says a joint statement issued after talks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a>. Mediator Doha hailed the breakthrough on Thursday and urged both sides to work towards ending the conflict. The east of the DRC has been riven by violence for three decades, with fighting intensifying in recent months as M23 advanced into the cities of Goma and Bukavu. Since 2021 more than six truces and ceasefires have been agreed on but have subsequently collapsed. President Felix Tshisekedi had long refused direct talks with M23, accusing it of working for neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rwanda/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rwanda/">Rwanda</a>. But Qatar's mediation effort, which started last month, has spurred progress, culminating in Wednesday's surprise announcement. Mr Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame held meetings in Doha last month. A source told <i>The National</i> the discussions were constructive and provided an opportunity for both parties to narrow their differences and resolve the crisis. The source added that both sides are now preparing for a deeper round of discussions to build the foundations for a comprehensive political settlement. “They are expected to return to Doha for further talks in the coming weeks,” the source said. Wednesday's statement was read out on national television in the DRC and said "both parties reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities". It said the truce would apply "throughout the duration of the talks and until their conclusion". Majed Al Ansari, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, welcomed the outcome. “The State of Qatar encourages both parties to continue this dialogue in a constructive spirit and work towards an agreement that aligns with the aspirations of the Congolese people for peace and development,” he said. Doha has signed several economic co-operation accords with Rwanda and the DRC, including to invest more than $1 billion in a new airport near <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/05/15/qatar-airways-to-acquire-stake-in-southern-african-airline-ceo-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/05/15/qatar-airways-to-acquire-stake-in-southern-african-airline-ceo-says/">Kigali</a>. Since January, M23 has been making unprecedented advances on the ground in eastern DRC, seizing the two largest cities in an assault that has killed thousands and raised fears of a wider regional war. UN experts and several western nations support the DRC's position that M23 is supported by Rwanda but the government in Kigali has denied providing military help. Rwanda frequently highlights security concerns along its DRC border. It has demanded the eradication of ethnic Hutu militias in the DRC that were founded by Rwandan officials linked to the 1994 genocide, in which about one million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, were killed. Maxime Prevot, the Foreign Minister of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belgium/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belgium/">Belgium</a>, which colonised the DRC until 1960, described Wednesday's statement as "a crucial step towards ending the violence".