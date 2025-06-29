UAE welcomes peace deal between DR Congo and Rwanda

The UAE has welcomed the signing of a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

State news agency Wam on Saturday reported the agreement was a significant step towards reinforcing peace, security and stability across Africa.

The US-brokered agreement, signed on Friday in Washington, aims to bring to an end a three-decade conflict in the eastern DRC, which escalated earlier this year, when the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized the key cities of Goma and Bukavu.

The conflict is fuelled by the rich mineral resources in eastern Congo.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump, and Sheikh Tamim, Amir of Qatar, in facilitating the positive and constructive achievement, which comes in support of the African Union’s mediation efforts and the outcomes of the joint summit of the Southern African Development Community and the East African Community.

Sheikh Shakhbout underscored that the international co-operation, which led to the signing of this agreement, reflects the significance of collective action in addressing regional issues and the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic action.

He also emphasised the historic ties between the UAE and the countries of the African continent, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.

And he reiterated the country's support for any efforts that contribute to enhancing security, peace and sustainable development on the continent.

