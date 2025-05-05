Senior US adviser Massad Boulos at a press conference at the US embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 8. AFP
Senior US adviser Massad Boulos at a press conference at the US embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 8. AFP

News

DRC and Rwanda submit draft peace proposal, Massad Boulos says

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Africa and the Middle East has been pushing for end to decades-long conflict

The National

May 05, 2025