Pope calls for Sudan ceasefire amid 'unacceptable suffering'

Pope Leo XIV has called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and the opening of humanitarian corridors to help civilians who are enduring “unacceptable suffering” caused by the civil war.

The war, now midway through its third year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced at least 13 million. About 30 million Sudanese – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in some areas, mainly in Darfur.

The capture of El Fasher city by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces last month has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Darfur. RSF troops have been accused of committing extreme acts of violence against civilians attempting to flee, with its commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo acknowledging “abuses” and promising to bring those responsible to justice.

“With great sorrow, I follow the tragic news coming from Sudan, particularly from the city of El Fasher in the afflicted northern Darfur region,” the Pope said during his Angelus address at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City on Sunday.

He denounced “indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action” that have caused “unacceptable suffering to a population already exhausted by long months of conflict”.

The Pope renewed a “heartfelt appeal to the parties involved for a ceasefire and the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors”.

International powers have struggled for months to mediate an end to the fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese army, which has been raging since April 2023.

A Sudanese child who fled El Fasher with family after the RSF took the city. AP

In an interview published on Sunday by Switzerland's Blick newspaper, Sudan's Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, who leads areas of the country under army rule, rejected the idea of foreign troops being deployed.

A UN peacekeeping mission “would undermine Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Mr Idris said. “It is illegal, would only increase confusion and would be counterproductive.”

But he also said “the international community has done too little” to help Sudan. Mr Idris called for any atrocities committed in El Fasher to be tried in international courts.

El Fasher was the army's last foothold in the vast western region of Darfur. With its capture, the RSF now has full control over Darfur, a region the size of France, where it has set up a government of its own in the city of Nyala.

Sudan has been effectively split along an east-west axis. The RSF controls Darfur and parts of Kordofan to the south-west, while the army holds Khartoum and central Sudan as well as the eastern and northern regions. An army-backed government sits in the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The root cause of the civil war is the rivalry between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his one-time ally Gen Dagalo, the RSF commander.

Their disagreement over the assimilation of the RSF into the armed forces was at the heart of a quarrel that boiled over into open warfare in April 2023.

The war has now raised fears of another partition of the country, after South Sudan declared independence in 2011.

