Moment Trump aide is confronted with photos of Gaza's starving children

An aide to Donald Trump was confronted with photos of starving children in Gaza during a meeting with Tunisia's President Kais Saied.

Mr Saied told US envoy Massad Boulos, who is also the father-in-law of the US President's daughter Tiffany Trump, that “it is time for humanity to wake up and put an end to these crimes against the Palestinian people”.

“I believe you know these images well,” Mr Saied was seen telling the envoy in footage released by the Tunisian presidency. He described one of the photos as showing “a child crying, eating sand in occupied Palestine”.

Mr Boulos stood silently, occasionally nodding, as Mr Saied called events in Gaza “a crime against all of humanity” and “absolutely unacceptable”.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied showed the pictures to US envoy Massad Boulos, who is also father-in-law of Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany. AFP

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, right, met Massad Boulos, whose brief includes the Middle East and Africa, at the presidential palace in Carthage. AFP

Lebanese-born Mr Boulos is a senior adviser to Mr Trump on Arab, Middle East and African affairs. His son, Michael Boulos, married Tiffany Trump in 2022.

The US is Israel's main political and military backer and has vetoed UN resolutions calling for an end to the war in Gaza. However, Mr Trump has shown signs of thinning patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the toll of the 21-month war mounts.

Some of Israel's usual allies, including Britain and France, issued stark criticism this week of what they called the “drip feeding of aid”, as starvation takes hold in Gaza. The head of its largest hospital said on Tuesday that 21 children had died from malnutrition and starvation in the previous three days.

More than 100 aid organisations warned on Wednesday that “mass starvation” was spreading across Gaza and that their own colleagues were suffering acutely from the shortages. Israel says some humanitarian supplies are being allowed into Gaza and accuses Hamas of stealing aid.

