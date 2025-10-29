Al Shara hails $28bn investments to help Syria 'rebuild every stone' itself

Syria has attracted about $28 billion in investment since the change of power last year, President Ahmad Al Shara said on Wednesday, as he offered "win-win” deals for the country to rebuild itself without relying on aid.
In a speech in Riyadh attended by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Al Shara said Syria would "rebuild every stone that has been destroyed” after the civil war. He met bankers and investors before speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit, in what would once have been an unthinkable appearance by a former rebel commander.
"The current investment law in Syria is among the best in the world … and investment opportunities in Syria are very rich, and this is recognised by the world and economists,” said Mr Al Shara. His now dissolved Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group led an 11-day offensive that toppled the Bashar Al Assad regime last December, forcing the former president into exile in Russia.
His speech at the conference is part of his push to return Syria to the global economic scene after its 13-year civil war. In May, Prince Mohammed successfully lobbied US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria.
"Investments are growing well in Syria, and we will rebuild every stone that has been destroyed,” Mr Al Shara said. "We chose reconstruction through investment, not aid.”
"We depend on helping ourselves through investment so that it’s a win-win situation for all. We don’t want Syria to be a burden for anyone. We want to build our country ourselves,” he said.
In his speech, he hailed Saudi Arabia as "a supporter of stability, prosperity, and development in Syria”. He said that major Saudi companies have begun investing in Syria to the tune of $7 billion.
"Saudi Arabia is of paramount importance in the region, and with its new vision, it has become a compass for the region's economy,” he added. He said that Syria has not seen any construction development in 40 years.
He said that the world had seen the consequences of Syrian failure over the past 14 years since war broke out, and over the past 60 years. The world "experienced its role as a source of crises, human migration, and Captagon,” he said.
"This poses strategic risks to the region and has been exploited by certain ambitious parties seeking to incite unrest.”
By contrast, he said that the world would gain from Syria's stability with its crucial strategic location in the region. "It is the gateway to the east throughout history, a key stop on the Silk Road, and possesses diverse resources and a diversified economy that is not reliant on a single sector,” he explained.
"Syria has opened up to the world today and begun a new chapter in a short period. In just 10 months, it has been able to regain its regional and international standing with the support of many countries, most notably Saudi Arabia.”
"I rely on my people and their economic potential,” he said. "They will rebuild Syria from nothing.”
"Aid does not help in building, but rather in encouraging laziness,” he said. "We don't want Syria to be a burden on anyone; we want it to rebuild itself.
"I am ready to give the rest of my life to see Syria rise up and strong, and I and all lovers of Syria are determined to rebuild it.”
He stressed that Syria will protect investors by safeguarding their production in the initial phase.
The ninth FII event started on Monday, featuring 20 world leaders along with bankers, chief executives and experts in AI, energy and sustainability. Syrian ministers were holding talks with Saudi representatives on the eve of Mr Al Shara's visit.
The Syrian economy was devastated by a civil war that began in 2011. At the end of last year, the UN Development Programme estimated cumulative losses, including physical damage and economic deprivation, at $923 billion. The estimated cost of reconstruction has varied from $250 billion to $500 billion.
Specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%20train%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20and%20synchronous%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E800hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E950Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEight-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E25.7kWh%20lithium-ion%3Cbr%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%203.4sec%3Cbr%3E0-200km%2Fh%3A%2011.4sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E312km%2Fh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20electric-only%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2060km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Q3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1.2m%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Qosty Byogaani
Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny
Four stars
More coverage from the Future Forum
What%20is%20cystic%20fibrosis%3F
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ECystic%20fibrosis%20is%20a%20genetic%20disorder%20that%20affects%20the%20lungs%2C%20pancreas%20and%20other%20organs.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIt%20causes%20the%20production%20of%20thick%2C%20sticky%20mucus%20that%20can%20clog%20the%20airways%20and%20lead%20to%20severe%20respiratory%20and%20digestive%20problems.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPatients%20with%20the%20condition%20are%20prone%20to%20lung%20infections%20and%20often%20suffer%20from%20chronic%20coughing%2C%20wheezing%20and%20shortness%20of%20breath.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELife%20expectancy%20for%20sufferers%20of%20cystic%20fibrosis%20is%20now%20around%2050%20years.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
'C'mon C'mon'
Director:Mike Mills
Stars:Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman
Rating: 4/5
Sweet%20Tooth
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five new places of worship
Church of South Indian Parish
St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch
St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch
St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais
Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais
Disability on screen
Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues
24: Legacy — PTSD;
Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound
Taken and This Is Us — cancer
Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia)
Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg
Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety
Switched at Birth — deafness
One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy
Dragons — double amputee
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
Our legal columnist
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The rules on fostering in the UAE
A foster couple or family must:
- be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE
- not be younger than 25 years old
- not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude
- be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders
- have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially
- undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being
- A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially
Tamkeen's offering
- Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
- Option 2: 50% across three years
- Option 3: 30% across five years