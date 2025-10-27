Syria's Al Shara to attend Riyadh investment summit in push to return to global scene

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara will attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh this week, in the latest push to return Syria to the global scene as he seeks financial backing to rebuild the war-torn country.

Mr Al Shara will deliver a keynote speech at the conference, with his visit the latest move by Saudi Arabia in supporting Syria's reintegration into the global financial system.

“We stand with Syria,” Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told The National last week during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

Mr Al Jadaan, who chairs the IMF Committee, said it is the international community's duty to assist Syria, whose government aims to revitalise an economy destroyed by nearly 14 years of civil war. The kingdom has been at the forefront of backing Syria's recovery, providing a surge of diplomatic, financial and infrastructure support.

The FFI event, now in its ninth year, starts on Monday. It will feature 20 heads of state and more than 600 speakers, including chief executives of global banks, entrepreneurs, politicians, corporate bosses and experts in artificial intelligence, energy and sustainability.

Mr Al Shara's first foreign trip as President came in February, to Riyadh, where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit was aimed at restoring and strengthening ties between the nations and "improving the economic reality for the Syrian people”, Mr Al Shara said.

It was also in Riyadh that the Syrian leader met US President Donald Trump for the first time in May, with Prince Mohammed facilitating the introduction. The US leader had announced plans to lift sanctions on Syria only a day earlier in a speech from the Saudi capital.

The meeting ushered in a new chapter between Washington and Damascus, opening up the possibility of Syria securing US funding for reconstruction and strengthening Mr Al Shara's domestic position.

US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Riyadh during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in May. AFP

Aside from its role in promoting support for Syria, Saudi Arabia has taken a central role in Syrian economic development, leading agreements worth 24 billion Saudi riyals ($6.4 billion).

A total of 47 deals were signed at the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum in Damascus in July, involving more than 100 Saudi and international companies. The deals covered key sectors including energy, industry, infrastructure, property, communications and information technology.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar jointly paid off Syria’s $15.5 million debt to the World Bank, unlocking access to critical reconstruction grants for the government in Damascus.

The two Gulf states, in co-ordination with the UN Development Programme, have also provided $89 million in financial support for public sector employees in Syria for three months.

The Syrian economy was devastated by a civil war that began in 2011. At the end of last year, the UN Development Programme estimated cumulative losses, including physical damage and economic deprivation, at $923 billion. The estimated cost of reconstruction has varied from $250 billion to $500 billion.

