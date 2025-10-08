Iraqi MP disqualified from elections after criticism of Iran-backed militias

An outspoken independent candidate known for his criticism of Iran-backed militias has been disqualified from Iraq's national elections next month, fuelling fears for political freedom.
Sajad Salim, a member of parliament and a former activist in pro-democracy protests that swept Iraq in 2019, was excluded because he offended worshippers taking part in Shiite rituals for the month of Muharram, according to Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission.
Mr Salim offended "the custodians of Hussainiyah processions" that commemorate the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, the commission said, without elaborating.
The legislator has not responded to the allegation, but has frequently been critical of Iraq's primarily Shiite militias that operate with the backing of Iran. He has called for an end to the Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of government-sanctioned paramilitary groups that mainly comprises Tehran-allied militias.
Mr Salim has a history of crossing swords with authorities. Six years ago he took part in youth-led protests for democratic reform that were met with a heavy-handed response from security forces and the militias.
About 600 protesters and security personnel were killed in the violence, while tens of thousands were injured. Some demonstrators were kidnapped or assassinated, while others reported intimidation. Activists have accused the Iran-backed militias of responsibility for the assassinations, but the Iraqi government and the militias blamed unidentified “third parties”.
In 2022, Mr Salim won a seat in parliament during national elections after standing as an independent candidate. He intended to run November 11 polls in the eastern province of Wasit.
Next month's elections will be Iraq's sixth since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. The polls are expected to be fiercely competitive as the major religious and ethnic groups vie for influence.
After the electoral commission announced its ban on Mr Salim's candidacy, he released a video of remarks he made about the militias at a recent event organised by the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights. He also said in a post on X that the protest movement of 2019, known as the Tishreen Revolution, "will prevail".
As a member of parliament, he has often called for disbanding the militias and holding them accountable for alleged wrongdoings. As a result, he has been harassed by some of the armed groups, who have stormed his office and filed lawsuits against him. One of the lawsuits claims he defamed the PMF by accusing its leaders of crimes.
Last month, Mr Salim told The National that Iraqis are doubtful real change is possible in Iraqi politics because of the grip of traditional parties and the influence of the militias acting outside state control.
“Most people think the outcome will be predictable because the dominance of weapons is clear. The armed power of militias and factions is moving towards becoming the Iraqi state and taking control of it,” he said.
“This is dangerous; this is why our presence is needed to entrench the idea of the Iraqi state."
