Israeli army strikes Yemen's Houthi-held capital

The Israeli army carried out air strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa on Thursday, a day after more than 20 people were injured in a Houthi drone attack on Israel’s city of Eilat.

"We have just delivered a powerful strike on numerous terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist organisation in Sanaa," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Mr Katz said Israeli aircraft "attacked several military camps, including a camp of the Houthi General Staff, eliminated dozens of Houthi terrorists, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs [drones] and ammunition."

"As I promised yesterday, whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold," he said.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel reported "Israeli aggression" targeting the rebel-held capital. The strikes took place while a pre-recorded speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi was airing.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said dozens of aircraft attacked targets of the security and intelligence apparatus and the Houthis in Sanaa.

"The attacks were carried out in response to the attacks led by the Houthi terrorist regime against the state of Israel, in which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched towards the territory of the state of Israel," the army added in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Houthis said they launched two drones against targets in the southern city of Eilat. Israeli medics said at least 22 people were injured after a drone breached Israel's sophisticated missile defenses.

The Houthis said the launch was "in response to the crimes of genocide and the dangerous escalation carried out by the Israeli enemy" in Gaza."

Drone attacks on Eilat, mostly from Yemen, are common, but injuries are far rarer. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the drone but did not elaborate on why it failed.

Eilat’s airport was struck by a Yemeni projectile last month. The attack was claimed by the Houthis.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel — and attacked international shipping — in what they say is support for the Palestinians. The vast majority of the drones and missiles fired at Israel have been shot down or fallen in open areas without wounding anyone.

