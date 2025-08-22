Syrian soldier killed in ISIS attack

A Syrian soldier has been killed in an attack at a checkpoint that authorities blamed on ISIS.

Two militants armed with explosives attacked the checkpoint in eastern Deir Ezzor province, said Col Dharar Al Shamlan, the commander of Syrian government forces in the area.

"One of the terrorists attempted to detonate an explosive belt targeting a security checkpoint, while the second, an armed suicide bomber, rushed to attack the checkpoint personnel," the colonel said.

"The security forces managed to neutralise the suicide bomber before he could detonate himself. They clashed with the second terrorist and subdued him, resulting in the neutralisation of both terrorists."

He said one member of Syria's Internal Security Forces was "martyred while performing his duty". State media did not say how he died.

ISIS has not held territory in Syria since 2019. But it has carried out guerrilla attacks against both the former Bashar Al Assad regime and the new Syrian authorities under President Ahmad Al Shara.

Syrian officials blamed ISIS for a bombing at a Damascus church in June, when dozens of people died in the worst such attack in the capital for years.

"We will continue to pursue terrorist remnants, and we will not allow the remnants of terrorist organisations to threaten the security and stability of our people in Deir Ezzor," Col Al Shamlan said.

The attack in Deir Ezzor is the latest setback to Mr Al Shara's efforts to assert control over Syria. Hundreds of people were killed during unrest in Sweida last month, which saw Israel intervene with bombings on behalf of the Druze minority.

Attempts to make peace with Kurdish fighters who still control significant parts of Syria have also descended into clashes. The National revealed last week that the Syrian army is drawing up plans to capture two eastern provinces, including Deir Ezzor, if the Kurds fail to co-operate.

