Iraq security deal with Iran sparks tension with US

A security agreement between Iran and Iraq has faced backlash from Washington, which for years has opposed Tehran's close ties with Baghdad.

The deal comes as Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, visited Iraq on Monday amid deep divisions in the country over a proposed law that would further formalise the role of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a coalition composed mainly of pro-Iran paramilitary groups.

Baghdad has been under pressure from Washington to rein in the Iranian-backed militias.

“We support genuine Iraqi sovereignty, not legislation that would turn Iraq into an Iranian satellite state,” US State Department spokesman Tammy Bruce said late on Tuesday.

She added that Washington opposes any deal that is inconsistent with US goals and that would “counter” its efforts to strengthen state institutions in Iraq. “We’ve been clear, in this particular instance certainly and others, that the future of nations should be in the hands of the people of those nations,” she said.

“Our commitment here, as we’ve made clear, this particular dynamic runs counter to what our commitment has been regarding security in general."

In response, Iran's embassy in Baghdad described the comments made by Washington as "interfering remarks". The statements reflect “ongoing efforts by American decision-makers to sow division among neighbouring and Muslim people", the embassy said in a statement published by Iranian media. The embassy also reaffirmed the “shared determination” of Iran and Iraq to deepen relations based on mutual respect.

Iraq's embassy in Washington said on Wednesday that Baghdad has the right to independently draw up agreements with any sides. Iraq “has the right to enter into agreements in accordance with its constitution and national laws, in a manner consistent with its supreme interests", state news reported.

The country is "not subordinate to the policies of any other state" and Baghdad's actions are based on its “independent national will”, the statement added.

What is the deal about?

The agreement signed on Monday aims to tighten border security co-operation between Iran and Iraq. A statement from the office of Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qasim Al Araji, said he held talks with Mr Larijani on the implementation of the agreement, as well as Israel's war on Gaza.

The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said in a statement that he oversaw the signing of the deal.

The agreement is a continuation of a pact made in March 2023 to increase security in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, which Tehran accuses of harbouring armed opposition groups. Officials in Baghdad have said the agreement aims to curb cross-border infiltration by Kurdish groups that Iran says has caused unrest.

"Iraq has a security protocol with the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed on March 19, 2023, known as the Joint Security Agreement on border security and the specific measures to neutralise the Iranian Kurdish opposition present in the Kurdistan Region," said a statement given to The National by Mr Al Sudani's office.

"The coordination was carried out to convert this security protocol, or memorandum of understanding (MoU), to the same content regarding border security, security cooperation, and matters related to the Iranian Kurdish opposition and its five parties," said the statement.

