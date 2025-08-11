Ali Larijani heads to Iraq and Lebanon in first trip as top Iranian security official

Iran’s Ali Larijani arrived in Baghdad on Monday in his first official trip abroad since taking over as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council earlier this month, an Iraqi official said. He will later head to Lebanon where plans are under way to disarm ally Hezbollah.

Mr Larijani was received by Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al Araji, the official said. He is set to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and other senior officials. Discussions are expected to focus on regional stability, counter-terrorism co-operation and ways to insulate both countries from spillover conflicts, he said.

“Ali Larijani departs today for Iraq and then Lebanon on a three-day visit, his first foreign trip since taking office last week,” state television reported earlier in the day. Mr Larijani is expected to sign a bilateral security agreement in Iraq.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Mr Larijani to the head the country's top security body, succeeding Gen Ali Akbar Ahmadi Sultan in a major reshuffle of Iran’s security leadership after a 12-day war with Israel.

The visit comes amid growing pressure from the US on both Baghdad and Beirut to rein in Iran-backed groups.

Mr Al Sudani approved the dismissal of two senior commanders in the Popular Mobilisation Forces after deadly clashes with police at a government building last month. The commanders were linked to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government on Thursday voted to disarm Hezbollah and endorsed the objectives of a US proposal that requires the group to hand over all its weapons.

Tehran has expressed strong opposition to the plan – which Lebanon condemned as a “flagrant and unacceptable interference”.

“Our co-operation with the Lebanese government is long and deep. We consult on various regional issues. In this particular context, we are talking to Lebanese officials and influential figures in Lebanon,” Mr Larijani told state TV before departing.

