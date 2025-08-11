Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Iraq dismisses PMF commanders, and on-board a Jordanian aid drop to Gaza

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iraq has dismissed two senior commanders of the paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces over a deadly attack on a government building last month.

The National has boarded a Jordanian aid flight to Gaza.

Hundreds were arrested in London for marching in support of the banned Palestine Action group.

On this morning's episode of Trending Middle East:

Iraq dismisses two senior PMF commanders over attack on government building

Hundreds arrested in London for supporting Palestine Action

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Wicked
Director: Jon M Chu
Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey
Rating: 4/5
Updated: August 11, 2025, 2:44 AM`
Podcast

More Episodes

Tension has grown between Iraq's central government and the paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces . AFP

Iraq dismisses PMF commanders, and on-board a Jordanian aid drop to Gaza

Israeli troops and armoured vehicles gather near the border with Gaza. Getty Images

Why has Israel decided to reoccupy Gaza - and at what cost?

YAD MORDECHAY, ISRAEL - AUGUST 6: Israeli activists take part in a protest against the war in the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2025 in Yad Mordechay, Israel. According to Israeli media reports, senior officials have confirmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to seek backing from his security cabinet for the "full occupation" of the Gaza Strip, despite dissent within his staff and condemnation by the international community. UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca has warned that the plan could endanger the lives of more Palestinians and Israeli hostages held by Hamas. (Photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Israel weighs reoccupying Gaza, and Lebanon votes to disarm Hezbollah

Israeli forces at the ceasefire line near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights village of Majdal Shams on July 23. EPA

Lebanon fears Israeli incursion, and behind Syria's operation in Sweida

More podcasts