Iraq dismisses PMF commanders, and on-board a Jordanian aid drop to Gaza

A mark of Chatham House’s influence 100 years on since its founding, was Moscow’s formal declaration last month that it was an “undesirable

organisation”.

The depth of knowledge and academics that it drew on

following the Ukraine invasion had broadcast Mr Putin’s chicanery.

The institute is more used to accommodating world leaders,

with Nelson Mandela, Margaret Thatcher among those helping it provide

authoritative commentary on world events.

Chatham House was formally founded as the Royal Institute of

International Affairs following the peace conferences of World War One. Its

founder, Lionel Curtis, wanted a more scientific examination of international affairs

with a transparent exchange of information and ideas.

That arena of debate and analysis was enhanced by the “Chatham

House Rule” states that the contents of any meeting can be discussed outside Chatham

House but no mention can be made identifying individuals who commented.

This has enabled some candid exchanges on difficult subjects

allowing a greater degree of free speech from high-ranking figures.

These meetings are highly valued, so much so that

ambassadors reported them in secret diplomatic cables that – when they were

revealed in the Wikileaks reporting – were thus found to have broken the rule. However,

most speeches are held on the record.

Its research and debate has offered fresh ideas to

policymakers enabling them to more coherently address troubling issues from climate

change to health and food security.