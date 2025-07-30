Morocco's king commits to 'sincere dialogue' with Algeria

The king of Morocco has reiterated his commitment to nurturing good relations with Algeria, in a speech marking his 26th anniversary on the throne.

"Morocco is open to sincere dialogue with Algeria over a number of topics," King Mohammed VI said.

Morocco's administration of the Sahara region has strained relations with its neighbour. Algeria rejects Moroccan sovereignty over the region and cut diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2021.

In his Throne Day speech, King Mohammed VI said his “position is clear” when it comes to Algeria.

“The Algerian people are a sibling nation, who share with the people of Morocco deep-rooted human and historical ties,” the monarch said. “The two people are connected through language, religion, geography and a shared fate.”

King Mohammed VI said his country's commitment to extending a hand to Algeria comes from believing in their “unity and ability to overcome this tragic situation”.

Last month, the UK backed Morocco's plan for the Sahara region to have autonomy under the country's sovereign rule, reversing Britain's long-standing position. London previously backed self-determination for the region, which Morocco has said is an integral part of its kingdom.

The UK's shift made it the third permanent member of the UN Security Council to back Morocco's position, after France and the US. Spain and Germany also back the autonomy plan.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Morocco’s plan “the most credible, viable and pragmatic” path forward.

The plan, presented to the UN Security Council in 2007, allows the region to have autonomy under Morocco's sovereign rule. It would have its own parliament and manage its budget, while Rabat would maintain overall sovereignty and control over defence and foreign relations. The region would retain the Moroccan flag, national anthem and currency.

Algeria said it “regrets” Britain's decision and criticised the autonomy plan, calling it “empty of content”.

The UN has classified the Sahara region, home to more than 600,000 people, as a “non-self-governing territory” since 1963 and says the issue needs to be resolved through a political process involving all parties.

