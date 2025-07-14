The UK's endorsement of the Moroccan Autonomy Plan is a welcome step

Last month, the United Kingdom took the welcome – but well overdue – move to endorse Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for the Moroccan Sahara. This step, for which I have long been a strong campaigner, brings the UK into line with allies such as the United States, France, Spain, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany and the UAE, who recognise Morocco to be a trusted and dependable ally and a lynchpin for regional security in the Sahel. The Kingdom of Morocco is one of the United Kingdom’s oldest allies and is a key partner across a range of issues pertinent to British and global security.

The Autonomy Plan, wherein the Sahara region would be self-governed by the Sahrawi people under Moroccan sovereignty, represents the only credible and pragmatic solution to the issue. The Autonomy Plan not only proposes a peaceful resolution to this dispute, but also offers a positive vision of economic development through investment and job creation. Those opposed to the plan offer no viable, let alone positive, alternative.

With the construction of the new Dakhla Atlantic Port, the UK has an opportunity to make the most of the new trade and economic development opportunities underpinned by the security outlined in the Autonomy Plan. This will support Morocco’s Atlantic Initiative, which serves the noble goal of promoting interconnectivity in the Sahel by providing them with improved access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The strengthening of UK–Morocco partnerships comes at a critical moment. The risks of instability in the region are not limited to migration, a lack of investment and terrorism, but as the world is looking towards the Middle East, another Iranian proxy has been allowed to strengthen in West Africa.

Recent attacks by jihadist insurgents in Mali show how fragile the region can be, and the importance of ensuring that the West is taking a keen interest in the region against the backdrop of increasing Russian and Iranian presence.

Security will also lead to greater trade and investment opportunities. We have already seen the potential that the £20 billion Xlinks renewable energy initiative connecting Morocco and the UK could bring. Its huge advantages hinge, of course, on the political stability that the Autonomy Plan brings. A decision to fully support this project would send a strong signal to investors and partners that the UK supports a stable framework for the region, safeguarding infrastructure that will supply a significant share of British electricity by 2030. It is disappointing that, despite strong business and political support, Britain’s Labour government has not shown the level of enthusiasm that this visionary venture deserves.

There is also a clear strategic reason to embrace the Autonomy Plan over the vision of the Polisario.

The Polisario Front, which claims to represent the Sahrawi people, has been described as a ‘separatist group’. Yet, the Polisario have links to Iran and other terrorist organisations such as Hezbollah that should worry those committed to regional stability. Zineb Riboua, a senior research fellow at the US Hudson Institute, wrote in a recent report that the Polisario receive drones and training from the IRGC and Hezbollah. In 2018, the presence of a Hezbollah training camp in Tindouf, a town in Algeria close to the Moroccan Sahara border, led to Morocco cutting diplomatic ties with Iran. More broadly, the Polisario has pursued a strategy of disorder, instability, and chaos which aligns with the Russian, Iranian, and Chinese approach to the Sahel.

In the US, Congressman Joe Wilson – who described the Polisario as a “Marxist militia backed by Iran, Hezbollah and Russia providing Iran a strategic outpost in Africa and destabilising the Kingdom of Morocco” – has introduced legislation to designate the Polisario as a foreign terrorist organisation. This ought to be followed by the United Kingdom.

Last week, the Polisario attacked civilian infrastructure in Smara. Attacks on a close ally must not be tolerated – especially if they come from an Iranian-backed militia. We must be clear that those who challenge our collective values are called out by the international community and isolated in the way that their behaviour deserves.

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

