US envoy Witkoff to discuss Gaza truce details with mediators in Rome

Talks set to take place on Thursday between US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will be focused on finalising some of the details of a possible Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, sources have told The National.

Mediators have been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Qatar for more than two weeks but the indirect talks have so far failed to yield a truce. Hamas has confirmed it had handed over a new proposal but did not disclose its contents, and Israel has said it was studying it.

The sources said one of the issues at the top of the agenda in Rome were US and Israeli guarantees that Hamas leaders who leave the enclave with their families would not be targeted in exile. They will also discuss the period of time they will need to live abroad before being able to return to Gaza.

The talks will also touch on the future of Hamas’s investments outside Gaza, which are believed to be centred in the Middle East, said the sources.

Israel opposes the proposed release of several high-profile Palestinians held in Israeli jails as part of the deal. Hamas has also called on Israel to release the bodies of late leader Yahya Sinwar and other top officials killed by Israel during the 21-month-old war.

The sources said Hamas’s demand for a long-term ceasefire was no longer on the table. Instead, the US will guarantee at least one equal extension of the 60-day truce when it expires to allow for more discussions on the political and security arrangements in Gaza after the war.

Hamas has already said it would not be part of governing or rebuilding Gaza and suggested it was open to laying down its arms and storing them under international supervision when a long-term ceasefire is in effect.

Israel, meanwhile, was on Thursday reviewing Hamas’s response to the proposed deal, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Both sides are facing huge pressure at home and abroad to reach an agreement, with the humanitarian conditions inside Gaza deteriorating sharply amid widespread acute hunger that has shocked the world.

A senior Israeli official was quoted by local media as saying the new Hamas response was something Israel could work with. However, Israel's Channel 12 said a rapid deal was not in reach, with gaps remaining between the two sides including over where the Israeli army should withdraw to during any truce.

Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza city. Reuters

A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters the latest Hamas position was “flexible, positive and took into consideration the growing suffering in Gaza and the need to stop the starvation”.

Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American who has been part of the US mediation team, described Hamas’s response as “realistic and positive”.

“Now, Israel must enter serious and swift negotiations to reach a ceasefire. Everyone is waiting for a breakthrough. The people of Gaza have suffered so much from the killings, destruction and hunger,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Gaza war was sparked when Hamas attacked southern Israel communities in October 2023, killing 1,200 and taking another 250 hostage. Israel's response has been a devastating military campaign that has to date killed close to 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Most of Gaza's estimated 2 million residents have been displaced by the war, more than once in many cases, and swathes of built-up areas have been reduced to rubble.

If the latest round of negotiations yields a truce, it would be the third ceasefire since the war began. A two-month break in the fighting collapsed on March 18, when Israel resumed military operations, killing some 400 people on the first day. A week-long truce ended on December 1, 2023.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Afghan%20connection %3Cp%3EThe%20influx%20of%20talented%20young%20Afghan%20players%20to%20UAE%20cricket%20could%20have%20a%20big%20impact%20on%20the%20fortunes%20of%20both%20countries.%20Here%20are%20three%20Emirates-based%20players%20to%20watch%20out%20for.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHassan%20Khan%20Eisakhil%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Nabi%20is%20still%20proving%20his%20worth%20at%20the%20top%20level%20but%20there%20is%20another%20reason%20he%20is%20raging%20against%20the%20idea%20of%20retirement.%20If%20the%20allrounder%20hangs%20on%20a%20little%20bit%20longer%2C%20he%20might%20be%20able%20to%20play%20in%20the%20same%20team%20as%20his%20son%2C%20Hassan%20Khan.%20The%20family%20live%20in%20Ajman%20and%20train%20in%20Sharjah.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMasood%20Gurbaz%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20opening%20batter%2C%20who%20trains%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Academy%2C%20is%20another%20player%20who%20is%20a%20part%20of%20a%20famous%20family.%20His%20brother%2C%20Rahmanullah%2C%20was%20an%20IPL%20winner%20with%20Kolkata%20Knight%20Riders%2C%20and%20opens%20the%20batting%20with%20distinction%20for%20Afghanistan.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOmid%20Rahman%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20fast%20bowler%20became%20a%20pioneer%20earlier%20this%20year%20when%20he%20became%20the%20first%20Afghan%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE.%20He%20showed%20great%20promise%20in%20doing%20so%2C%20too%2C%20playing%20a%20key%20role%20in%20the%20senior%20team%E2%80%99s%20qualification%20for%20the%20Asia%20Cup%20in%20Muscat%20recently.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bridgerton%20season%20three%20-%20part%20one %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicola%20Coughlan%2C%20Luke%20Newton%2C%20Jonathan%20Bailey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young