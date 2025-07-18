'We have enough wars': Israeli experts doubt their country's strategy after bombing of Syria

Israeli experts, including a former government official, have questioned the rationale of the country's latest military intervention in Syria, warning it achieved little, risks a wider sectarian war and damages hopes of stability in Damascus.

Israel’s air strikes this week on Sweida in southern Syria, and the Defence Ministry building in central Damascus, followed days of violence between Druze, Bedouin tribes and pro-government forces that formed the latest challenge for President Ahmad Al Shara’s government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government justified its strikes on grounds that combine national security with protection of the Druze, a religious minority deeply embedded in both Syria and Israel, as well as Jordan and Lebanon.

But the escalation to military action was unnecessary, some Israelis believe.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Syria's Defence Ministry in Damascus. Getty Images

“Israel could have sent appeasing messages to Ahmad Al Shara, drafting a list of mutually agreed upon understandings and even delineating red lines, rather than bomb for no apparent reason and attaining nothing,” Alon Pinkas, a chief of staff to multiple former Israeli foreign ministers, told The National.

The violence in Sweida began with skirmishes including an ambush by Bedouin gunmen on a truck and kidnappings by Druze militiamen. Syrian government forces intervened in an offensive in which more than 200 Druze, including civilians, have been killed.

Scores of Bedouins and government security forces have also been killed, and civil society organisations have accused all sides of atrocities, including killings, torture, and degrading treatment.

On Thursday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights monitoring group claimed a total of 594 people had been killed in the violence since Sunday.

According to Israeli military officials, their country's strikes were designed to send messages to Mr Al Shara’s government that Israel will act to defend a community that is kin to its own citizens.

Syrians took to the streets to condemn the Israeli strikes on Damascus. EPA

The Druze, whose faith emerged from a branch of Islam in the 11th century, number around 150,000 people in Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Many serve in the Israeli military, as well as in the cabinet and parliament. There are around 800,000 Druze registered as living in Syria, mostly in the southern Sweida governorate, bordering Jordan.

“The Druze leaders approached the leaders in Israel to support the Druze in Syria and take a position to save them from this tragedy and this situation that they are in,” Col Hamada Ganem, a Druze and a former commander of the Israeli military’s Gaza Strip Northern Brigade, told The National.

“The goal here was to protect the Syrian Druze. There was no Israeli goal against the Syrian state.”

Mr Netanyahu's government gave the green light for military intervention after pressure from Israel's Druze population to act, and the desire to portray a show of force, observers said.

“In Israel, there are always domestic considerations, political considerations,” Professor Eyal Zisser, Vice Rector of Tel Aviv University and an expert on Syria, told The National. “The Druze community in Israel is putting pressure, on the one hand, and also, whenever you can show that you are strong, why not?”

If Al Shara is a statesman, he must defend his people, especially the minorities - they are an indispensable part of Syria Col Hamada Ganem ,

Druze former Israeli military commander

Doubts over Al Shara

In interviews, Israeli officials and academics painted a picture of a deep uncertainty in the country over the willingness and ability of Mr Al Shara's government in Damascus to prevent violence or to enact the vision he claims to seek of an inclusive and stable Syria.

Colonel Ganem accused Mr Al Shara of both unwillingness and inability to protect Syria’s minorities.

“If he is a statesman, he must defend his people, especially the minorities – they are an indispensable part of Syria,” he said.

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Al Shara said the Druze were “a fundamental part of the fabric” of Syria, and rejected any attempt for them to be “dragged” into the hands of what he called “an external party”.

Syria’s government is, “keen on holding accountable those who transgressed and abused our Druze people”, he added.

Within Israel, some support and see the logic behind military intervention in Syria. Since the fall of the Bashar Al Assad regime last December, Israel has encroached on territory in a UN-controlled buffer in the Golan Heights, a rocky plateau recognised by most of the international community as Syrian territory. It has carried out air strikes against what it says were remnants of the former regime’s military infrastructure.

The presence of radical Islamist fighters in Syria’s new armed forces rings alarm bells for many Israelis. They include foreign militants, including ethnic Turkic Uighurs from the Turkistan Islamic Party, which aims to form an Islamic state in Central Asia.

Israel wants demilitarisation of southern Syria to prevent groups it sees as a national security threat replacing the Iran-aligned militias who once held positions there. The Tehran-backed groups fled with the fall of the Assad regime.

Search for stability

Others, while wary of the Syrian government’s lack of monopoly on force, raise concerns about the long-term impact of Israeli military intervention.

“Let's focus on the interests of everyone to have stability,” Prof Zisser said. “That's the basic thing, and such actions are against the idea of having stability.”

Israel's operations this week have sparked Syrian and international condemnation, and are widely seen as further destabilising an already fragile situation. The strikes killed and injured several civilians, said Federico Jachetti, the Norwegian Refugee Council's Syria country office director.

“The international community must make it clear that such actions are unacceptable, represent a violation of international law, and directly contribute to Syria’s instability,” he said.

Many Israelis caution against dragging the country into another war in Syria, or of exacerbating tensions within and between sects, when violations have been committed on all sides.

I don't think we need to be on the side of anyone committing violations. I think we need to do everything we can to stop this. Dr Nir Boms ,

Israeli expert on Syria

Hikmat Al Hijri, the main figure in a triumvirate that constitutes the Druze spiritual leadership, earlier this week called for “international protection” from “all countries”. Other Druze leaders have cautioned against such moves, fearing that it may undermine integration.

“There absolutely was a massacre, but it was not just a Druze massacre,” Dr Nir Boms, director of the Syria Forum at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Centre, told The National, of this week’s violence. “I don't think we need to be on the side of anyone committing violations. I think we need to do everything we can to stop this.”

While maintaining that Israel's intervention saved Druze lives in Syria, he cautioned against more warfare.

“I think Israel saved Druze lives with what it did,” Mr Boms added. “But I don't want to put Israel in the middle of a Syrian sectarian war. For heaven's sake, we have enough wars of our own.”

Netanyahu's politics

Some go further, believing that Israel’s intentions in Syria are less related to security and more to Mr Netanyahu’s desire to stay in power.

“Netanyahu is infatuated with his ‘wartime prime ministership’ and believes that perpetuating the war − Gaza, Houthis, Iran and now Syria − shields him politically,” Mr Pinkas said. “He deludes himself that he is actually remodelling the Middle East landscape solely through the use of military power.”

Rather than manoeuvring among sects in Syria, Israel needs to support Mr Al Shara’s stated aims to build an inclusive state that works for all its citizens, Mr Boms added.

“Israel actually has a vast interest in Ahmad Al Shara succeeding,” he said. “A Syria that will be able to make peace from the inside will make peace from the outside.”

Israel and the US have said they want Syria to join the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements that established diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab-majority countries. But such a move may face significant popular opposition, given the Israeli attacks on Syria in the past seven months.

Druze fighters pose for a photograph after government forces pulled out of Sweida governorate, in southern Syria. AFP

US pressure on Israel is the most likely deterrent to stop further military action in Syria, as President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions and appears charmed by Mr Al Shara, Prof Zisser said.

“Netanyahu does whatever Trump tells him to do,” he said. “So, if this is an American dictate, it will happen.”

Mr Netanyahu on Thursday framed the Israeli strikes as the catalyst for a ceasefire in Sweida. The cessation in hostilities came after US pressure for the fighting to end.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington had communicated with “all parties” involved in the clashes in Syria and “agreed on specific steps” to halt the violence. “This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do,” he wrote on X.

For now, the future relationship between Israel and Syria remains unclear. One option is the return to a 1974 agreement between the two nations that saw the creation of a UN-patrolled buffer zone between armistice lines on the Golan Heights. But a complication is Israel’s occupation of territory within that separation zone since the Assad regime fell.

“This government will not do it,” Mr Pinkas said. “But before anything can be considered it remains to be seen how Al Shara consolidates power and extends sovereignty. Only then will Israel conceivably return to the 1974 armistice lines.”

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E660hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C100Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488km-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh850%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOctober%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

MATCH INFO West Ham United 2 (Antonio 73', Ogbonna 90 5') Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 36', Moura 42', Kane 49')

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 *November 15 to November 24 *Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi *Tickets: Start at Dh10, from ttensports.com *TV: Ten Sports *Streaming: Jio Live *2017 winners: Kerala Kings *2018 winners: Northern Warriors

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5