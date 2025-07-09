Abbas Araghchi insists Iran’s commitment to avoiding war is not sign of weakness

Iran’s commitment to avoiding a full-scale war should not be misinterpreted as weakness, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned, as Tehran is still open to dialogue with the US.

In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Mr Araghchi said Iran has "good reason" to doubt the merits of diplomacy after being “wronged” in last month's war with Israel. His government was now “doubly cautious” about the process, he added.

The US and Iran had been “on the cusp of a historic breakthrough” in nuclear negotiations before Israel launched its “unprovoked” attack on Iranian nuclear sites, Mr Araghchi wrote, with the talks “sabotaged” by Washington’s ally.

Mr Araghchi’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said Iran was actively seeking talks on a new nuclear deal, a claim Tehran denies.

Although Iran has in recent days received messages indicating the US may be ready to return to negotiations, how can we trust further engagement? Abbas Araghchi ,

Iranian Foreign Minister

The US-Iran talks fell through after five rounds of discussions that were reported to have produced positive results. On June 13, Israel struck nuclear, military and strategic sites across Iran, killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. The attacks, which caught Tehran off guard, took place before a scheduled sixth meeting and after a deadline the Trump administration had set for the talks to deliver results had lapsed.

“This was a profound betrayal of diplomacy,” wrote Mr Araghchi. “As Iran-US dialogue was finally gaining momentum, the reckless bombardment sent an unambiguous message: Israel prefers conflict over resolution.”

Iran responded swiftly to the attacks, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli cities. The war was their first direct military confrontation after decades of fighting through regional proxies.

Rescuers search Evin Prison in Tehran following Israeli bombing. AP

The conflict escalated when the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran, an attack Mr Trump described as a "spectacular military success". Mr Araghchi condemned the strikes as a “fateful decision by the US to allow itself to be cajoled into undermining international law”.

Mr Trump then announced an Iran-Israel ceasefire, bringing an end to 12 days of war. The following day Washington said it was re-entering talks with Iran "next week".

“Although Iran has in recent days received messages indicating that the US may be ready to return to negotiations, how can we trust further engagement?” wrote Mr Araghchi. He also accused the US of being “ensnared” in Israel’s wars and said Mr Trump’s promise of “America First” is being twisted into “Israel First”.

His comments reaffirm statements made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

“How are we going to trust the United States again?" the Iranian President said. "We re-enter the negotiations, then how can we know for sure that in the middle of the talks, the Israeli regime will not be given the permission again to attack?”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Results Stage Two: 1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 04:20:45 2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER) UAE Team Emirates 4. Olav Kooij (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ General Classification: 1. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix 09:03:03 2. Dmitry Strakhov (RUS) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:00:04 3. Mark Cavendish (GBR) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 00:00:06 4. Sam Bennett (IRL) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:10 5. Pascal Ackermann (GER) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:12

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.