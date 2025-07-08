Egyptian lorry driver sentenced to 15 years over crash that killed 19

An Egyptian court on Tuesday sentenced a lorry driver to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a collision on the Regional Ring Road in Menoufia province that killed 19 people, including 18 teenage girls.

The owner of the lorry was handed a six-year sentence over the accident, which has drawn attention to road safety and infrastructure problems in Egypt. The crash occurred on June 26 when the lorry crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a microbus carrying workers home from a grape farm. Three others were injured.

Investigations revealed that the driver was under the influence of drugs and did not have a valid driver’s licence. The Menoufia Criminal Court delivered its verdict amid emotional scenes on Tuesday, with families of the victims filling the courtroom. They were seen loudly demanding justice in videos from the trial.

The crash took place on a stretch of the Regional Ring Road that has been under repair since 2020, forcing two-way traffic into a single narrow lane without proper safety dividers. The lorry driver told investigators he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid debris on the road. Toxicology reports indicated he was under the influence of hashish and methamphetamine.

The driver was charged with reckless endangerment and causing multiple deaths, while the lorry's owner was convicted of allowing him to operate the vehicle without a valid licence. Both sentences can be appealed.

The crash has reignited debate over road safety in Egypt, where accidents are often attributed to a combination of poor infrastructure, inadequate maintenance and driver behaviour. The Regional Ring Road, completed in 2018, has become notorious for accidents, earning the nickname “The Road of Death”. It was the site of another accident on Saturday in which nine were killed.

Critics argue that the continuing repair work, which began two years after the road’s completion, has created unsafe driving conditions. Official statistics show the road has been the site of more than 300 accidents since mid-2022.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ordered the immediate closure of hazardous sections of the road following the June 26 crash and directed authorities to expedite repairs and improve traffic enforcement. Measures include stricter penalties for violations and random drug testing for drivers.

The Interior Ministry has announced multiple rounds of arrests following Mr El Sisi’s directive for tighter measures. However, lorry drivers have expressed concern that they are being blamed for accidents caused by broader issues.

The tragedy has resonated deeply in the small town of Menouf, where the victims were buried in a joint funeral attended by hundreds. Videos of grieving families confronting local officials went viral, reflecting widespread frustration with the perceived neglect of road safety.

The Ministry of Transport has pledged to complete repairs on the Regional Ring Road by 2026, with a budget of 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.6 billion). Still, public anger remains fierce, with many calling for accountability beyond individual drivers.