Fury at Egypt's government after 18 girls killed in drug-driver crash

A minibus crash in Egypt that killed 18 girls on their way to a farm north of Cairo has triggered a wave of anger at the government, with a senior minister facing calls to resign.

The accident on Friday in the Nile Delta killed 19 people, of whom 18 were girls said to be aged between 14 and 20. They were mostly students from poor families, harvesting grapes on farms for less than $3 a day.

They were killed when a speeding lorry travelling in the opposite direction crossed over and crushed their minibus, witnesses and police said. Images of the aftermath showed their vehicle mangled and nearly flattened.

The lorry driver was arrested and tests later showed he was under the influence of illicit drugs at the time of the accident.

The fate of the girls, working during their holidays to earn a meagre wage, has touched millions of Egyptians and forced the government into enacting a series of measures to placate public anger.

Lorry drivers will face drug tests and "emergency pensions" will be granted to families of victims, who will also have streets named after them.

Fatal road accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, a nation of 107 million where thousands are killed every year on its mostly busy and chaotic roads. But it is rare for 19 to die in a single accident.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered additional compensation for the victims' families. EPA

The accident took place on a stretch of a road that runs through seven Nile Delta provinces. Opened in 2018, the 400km stretch cost 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($403.3 million) and is part of a network of motorways built in the past decade. There is a daily average of 10 accidents on the route, with scores killed, coining the nickname "road of death".

Friday's accident happened on a stretch where repairs that began two years ago mean traffic in each directions was confined to one narrow lane, with concrete blocks used as a dividing reservation.

Faced with scathing criticism over safety and the quality of roads built over the past decade at huge cost, the government has moved quickly to contain popular anger and defend its record.

Adding to the government's need to act quickly is widespread discontent over Egypt's economic policies, which have left the vast majority of citizens struggling to cope with double-digit inflation, a weak domestic currency, and higher taxes and government charges on services.

News of the accident and its fallout has dominated social media networks in Egypt and become the main topic of conversation on popular television talk shows, with pro-government hosts going to great lengths to strike a delicate balance between defending authorities and pandering to an angry populace.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, leader of 13 years, led the way in seeking to defuse the anger, ordering a significant increase in the compensation given by the government to families of the victims, as well as a comprehensive overhaul of roads and the tightening of safety measures.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Egypt but the fate of the girls has touched the public. Reuters

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir, a retired army general known to be close to the President, cut short a visit to Turkey to return home to defend his ministry's policies.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also chipped in with a host of measures in a bid to show his government cares in the face of accusations it did not react quickly enough or show sufficient empathy for the victims' families.

Mr Madbouly has ordered that victims' families are exempt from paying school and university fees, has granted them "emergency pensions" and is commemorating those killed by renaming streets and government buildings in their home village after them.

He said lorry drivers will now undergo random and frequent drug tests to ensure no repeat of Friday's accident.

"Words of condolences and eulogies don't do justice to this monumental calamity ... I and the cabinet regret this accident, which pained every Egyptian," Mr Madbouly said.

There have also been calls for Mr El Wazir, also Industry Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, to resign. He has rejected those calls.

"It is your wish that I step down and go away, but I tell you that I am not quitting and will continue to work alongside my colleagues until the day I die," said Mr El Wazir, who also stated his readiness to face legal proceedings on whether his policies had contributed to the accident.

Khaled Ali, a veteran rights lawyer and former presidential candidate, said the Egyptian people – not only the victims' families – expect more than "statements and phrases designed to absorb the anger".

"What they expect is to genuinely hold accountable all the concerned parties, especially the ministers of transport, labour and social security, along with the Prime Minister," he said.

Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris came to the government's defence. Victor Besa / The National

Another rights lawyer, Negad Al Borai, found fault in the government's handling of the accident. He said everyone involved will pay a price; the lorry driver, the minibus driver and the farm owner who had employed underage girls.

"What is amusing, though, is that the government, which is the primary cause of the accident, will not pay a price although the road on which it occurred is messed up after it has cost billions to build," he said.

Some came to the defence of Mr El Wazir, including one of Egypt's richest men, businessman Naguib Sawiris who said the entire blame lay squarely with the lorry driver.

"To blame the accident on the Transport Minister makes no sense," he wrote on X.

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

The%20Mandalorian%20season%203%20episode%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERick%20Famuyiwa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPedro%20Pascal%20and%20Katee%20Sackhoff%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Recycle Reuse Repurpose New central waste facility on site at expo Dubai South area to handle estimated 173 tonne of waste generated daily by millions of visitors Recyclables such as plastic, paper, glass will be collected from bins on the expo site and taken to the new expo Central Waste Facility on site Organic waste will be processed at the new onsite Central Waste Facility, treated and converted into compost to be re-used to green the expo area Of 173 tonnes of waste daily, an estimated 39 per cent will be recyclables, 48 per cent organic waste and 13 per cent general waste. About 147 tonnes will be recycled and converted to new products at another existing facility in Ras Al Khor Recycling at Ras Al Khor unit: Plastic items to be converted to plastic bags and recycled Paper pulp moulded products such as cup carriers, egg trays, seed pots, and food packaging trays Glass waste into bowls, lights, candle holders, serving trays and coasters Aim is for 85 per cent of waste from the site to be diverted from landfill

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Cry Macho Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam Rating:**

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

RACECARD%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3E9pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Dirt)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Al%20Ain%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Prestige%20(PA)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C800m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E12am%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

MATCH INFO Watford 1 (Deulofeu 80' p) Chelsea 2 (Abraham 5', Pulisic 55')