A passenger train makes the first journey on the line through the Sinai Peninsula for 50 years on Monday. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Transport
Egypt revives 50-year-old railway in Sinai development push

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir opens first passenger service for half a century on line linking Al Ismailia with Bir El Abd in the north-eastern peninsula

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

October 07, 2024