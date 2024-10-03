Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly heard proposals ranging from recalling envoys to completely reviewing ties with Israel. Photo: Egyptian Cabinet
Egyptian civil society leaders urge government to 'review entire relationship' with Israel

Writers, academics and former officials meet with prime minister as Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon take heavy toll

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

October 03, 2024