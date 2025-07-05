An health ministry official visits the injured on Saturday. Egypt's Ministry of Health
Nine killed in crash on Egypt's 'Road of Death' as El Sisi orders dangerous sections shut

11 were injured in the accident in which when two vehicles collided

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha

July 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Nine people died and 11 more were injured on Saturday when two minibuses filled with passengers collided head-on in Egypt’s Menoufia province.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi immediately ordered the closure of the Regional Ring Road, where the accident took place, and which some have nicknamed the "Road of Death" due to the high number of fatal incidents it witnesses.

A spike in crashes began after a repair project effectively closed one lane of traffic, according to state statistics. The project forced two-way traffic into a single lane without adequate dividers, drivers who use the road regularly told The National.

Saturday's crash occurred on the long stretch of the road currently under repair, which makes up around 110 kilometres of its total 365 kilometres.

The Egyptian Health Ministry confirmed the casualties and said the injured were transported to Al Bagour Specialised Hospital. Officials visited the hospital to oversee the response and 18 ambulances were deployed to the scene, the ministry said.

Mr El Sisi responded by ordering the temporary closure of all parts of the Regional Ring Road currently undergoing maintenance. He directed authorities to implement safe detours and fast-track repairs to prevent further incidents.

He also instructed the Interior Ministry to intensify enforcement of traffic laws, including crackdowns on speeding and overloaded vehicles, calling for firmer legal action against violators.

Saturday’s crash follows a similar tragedy on June 26 in Menoufia, when 19 people, including 18 teenage girls travelling in a minibus, were killed after a lorry crossed into oncoming traffic and crushed their vehicle.

That accident, also on the Regional Ring Road, sparked national outrage over the road’s safety and the handling of infrastructure projects.

Lorry drivers, who have come under increased scrutiny after the June 26 crash, say they are being unfairly blamed for accidents caused by poor road conditions.

Several drivers fear new regulations, including random drug testing and stricter licensing requirements, will disproportionately punish them while failing to address systemic issues.

The Regional Ring Road, completed in 2018 at a cost of billions of pounds, was intended to improve connectivity across Egypt. Instead, it has become infamous for frequent accidents, earning its grim nickname.

Eighteen girls were killed when a speeding lorry crushed their minibus north of Cairo.

Egypt's lorry drivers fear being made scapegoats after crash that killed 19

Eighteen girls were killed when a speeding lorry crushed their minibus north of Cairo.

Fury in Egypt as 18 girls killed in drug-driver crash

