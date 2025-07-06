Egypt arrests nearly 50 drivers for drug use in clampdown after deadly crashes

Egyptian authorities arrested 48 drivers for drug use during a nationwide clampdown aimed at improving road safety, particularly on the Regional Ring Road, commonly referred to as the "Road of Death."

The arrests were part of a sweeping 24-hour campaign by the Interior Ministry, which tested 355 drivers for narcotics and uncovered multiple violations, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The campaign comes in response to nationwide outrage over a series of deadly accidents on the Regional Ring Road, which connects six provinces and has become notorious for its high accident rate. The road has been made unsafe by poorly managed repair work, currently being carried out by the state, that forces two-way traffic into a single lane on a 110-kilometre stretch of the road.

The crackdown also resulted in 744 traffic violations on the Regional Ring Road alone, including driving against traffic, overloading passengers, and failing to meet licensing requirements. In addition to the 48 drivers arrested for illegal drugs, 36 individuals wanted for a total of 136 court judgments were detained, and seven vehicles were impounded for serious violations, the ministry said. It promised to continue the crackdown.

Egypt Health Ministry official visits citizens injured in a car crash. Ministry of Health

On Sunday morning, another crash occurred on the Regional Ring Road near the village of Al-Naamana in Sharqia province. The incident involved the collision of a bus carrying 26 passengers, a lorry, and two microbuses.

The crash caused damage to the vehicles but no injuries or fatalities were recorded, according to the Sharqia Security Directorate. Police detained the drivers involved and launched an investigation. While no lives were lost in Sunday’s crash, it has reignited concerns about the road’s safety.

On Saturday evening, nine people died and 11 were injured in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the road. On June 26, 19 people, including 18 teenage girls, were killed when a lorry crossed into oncoming traffic and crushed their minibus in Menoufia province.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered the temporary closure of all repair zones on the Regional Ring Road and instructed authorities to make safe detours available. In a statement following Saturday’s crash, he called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, including oversight of lorry drivers and expanded drug testing.

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

BABYLON %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Damien%20Chazelle%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Jean%20Smart%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

STAY%2C%20DAUGHTER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYasmin%20Azad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESwift%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

AIDA%20RETURNS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarol%20Mansour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAida%20Abboud%2C%20Carol%20Mansour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5.%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Bernardo Silva 16', Sterling 57', Gundogan 79' Bournemouth 1 Wilson 44' Man of the match: Leroy Sane (Manchester City)