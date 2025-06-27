No plans for new US nuclear talks, says Iran’s FM

Iran's foreign minister denied his country was set to resume nuclear talks with the US after the end of a deadly 12-day war with Israel.

Nuclear talks were under way when Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13, derailing the process aimed at achieving a new deal. US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two foes on Tuesday, and the next day said Washington would pick up talks with Tehran "next week."

But Abbas Araghchi labelled that as "speculation" and shut down the prospect of Iran returning to the table. "No agreement has been made to restart negotiations, and there has not even been talk of negotiations. There is no point in negotiating now," the top diplomat said.

"We have an experience where America betrayed us in the middle of negotiations," he said of the US involvement in Israel's war in Iran. A sixth round of nuclear talks had been scheduled but were cancelled when the war started two days before.

Mr Araghchi stated that "diplomacy still exists" and that messages continued to be exchanged between both sides but that Iran was still weighing whether it should return to the table. He highlighted the role of the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, the mediator of the five rounds of talks, saying he had done his best to "actively mediate between the two sides."

The foreign minister said the nuclear issue had become more difficult to negotiate because of the war. "The situation has completely changed and it is not possible to reach an agreement as easily as in the past."

Iran retaliated to the US strikes by launching an attack on Washington's largest air base in the region - Al Udeid. Qatar intercepted the majority of the missiles and no damage was caused as the base had been emptied. It also condemned the Iranian attack on its territory.

"Iran's recent attack on US military bases in the region was merely a response to the US threat and not against neighbouring Arab countries," Mr Aragchi said. "After the attack, countries like Qatar were upset, which is natural but we emphasised that this reaction was direct at America."

Qatar revealed it helped broker the ceasefire announced by Mr Trump.

He called on Israel to respect the truce and said "third parties" had been instructed to pass on the message that "Iran is not Lebanon" and Tehran would not tolerate a resumption in hostilities. "I clearly said tell them that Iran is not Lebanon and if they violate the ceasefire, we will respond."

Israel has continued its bombardment of Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah in November. It has also violated previous truce agreements in the Gaza Strip by resuming attacks.

Hostilities were close to breaking out just hours after Mr Trump announced the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, with the former accusing the latter of violating the agreement by launching missiles. Tehran was quick to issue a denial but Israel still launched a limited strike on Tehran. Mr Trump then issued several strong-worded statements calling on both sides, particularly Israel, for restraint.

Rescue and recovery crews at work at a residential site in Be'er Sheva following a missile attack from Iran on June 24. Reuters Contrails from Israeli air defence system are visible as interceptor rockets are launched towards Iranian missiles during an Iranian attack on June 24. AP Residents spend the night in an underground garage as a precaution against Iranian missile attacks in Tel Aviv on June 23. AP Supporters of regime change in Iran rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles area holds the largest Iranian community in the world outside of Iran. AFP A US Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber takes off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to support Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran. AFP Projectiles in the sky over Doha, Qatar, on June 23 as the US military base at Al Udeid is attacked by Iran. AFP The remnants of an Iranian missile intercepted over Qatar. AFP

Damage to nuclear sites

As the truce holds and fighting has come to an end, questions have emerged on the state of Iran's nuclear programme in the aftermath of US strikes and the war with Israel.

Mr Trump and his administration are furious after a preliminary assessment leaked to the presss suggested the attacks may not have fully destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites had been "a resounding success”, angrily pushing back against the “fake news” media for questioning how effective the attacks were.

Mr Araghchi said "the damage has not been small and is being assessed," a stark difference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who said Mr Trump had "exaggerated" the outcome of the strikes which had "done nothing significant" to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

"The damages, in general, are assessed as high and serious," Mr Araghchi said, adding that Iran had was not planning on allowing back inspectors, rejecting the UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi's request to travel to Tehran. "We currently do not have a building to receive Grossi," he said.

The war has further strained Iran's relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency which it blamed for fuelling unease about its nuclear activities.

Iran's parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend co-operation with the IAEA. The decision was approved on Thursday by the Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists that vets legislation. Mr Araghchi said the decision was legally binding.

The IAEA said it had not yet received word from Iran regarding the suspension of cooperation.