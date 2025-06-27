Europe's threatens Iran with 'snapback' sanctions over nuclear programme

Iran is facing potentially crippling restrictions if it does not end its nuclear programme after Britain’s Prime Minister disclosed that “snapback sanctions” against the regime are being considered.
During an appearance in parliament, Keir Starmer was asked by his immediate predecessor in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak, whether Iran should be punished if it did not admit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to fully verify that its efforts to enrich enhanced uranium had ceased.
“The prospect of a regime like this having nuclear weapons is unacceptable, and so I welcome the US and Israeli action,” Mr Sunak said. “Does the Prime Minister agree with me that we and our European allies should now trigger snapback sanctions?”
Mr Starmer responded that “on snapback” this was “a consideration that we are discussing with allies”, and that it would be part of the pressure applied to Iran during talks. Under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, if it is felt that Iran is no longer in compliance then the treaty signatories, including the E3 countries of Britain, France and Germany, could initiate the snapback clause.
This would involve the reimposition of UN sanctions on exports as well as travel bans and asset freezes on people and entities, all of which could severely damage Iran’s economy. But the signatories only have until October this year, when, with 10 years having elapsed since the treaty’s signing, the snapback option will expire. That would mean the E3 countries would lose a substantial diplomatic lever against Tehran.
Acutely aware that this power might slip away, Mr Starmer said that “exactly when and how snapback is applied will obviously be a question of discussion”. He said the conversation should be held imminently.
Big Steps
Mr Starmer also went further than he has before in supporting Israel and the US's pre-emptive attack on Iran, which has been criticised by some as flouting international law. With its bunker buster strikes on the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, the “US took a big step towards resolving that threat”, he told MPs.
He later added that the global community agreed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. He added that it was “about time we did something about it”, and said a deal should follow to “complete on that”.
Reporting back from Tuesday’s Nato leaders’ summit, he said the Middle East “was at the forefront of our minds” and that Iran must “never obtain a nuclear weapon”. He also said that now was a “window for peace” with Iran, and also for a deal to bring an end to the death and destruction in Gaza.
Out of step
If Mr Starmer appeared statesmanlike and serious, the leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, looked badly out of step after she tore into the Prime Minister for missing the last two Prime Minister's Questions for the G7 and Nato summits. The implication that he should skip two vital geopolitical events demonstrated “exactly why their (Conservative) party is sliding into irrelevance”, Mr Starmer responded.
Even Ms Badenoch's backbenchers criticised her, with Tory MP Mark Pritchard condemning her criticism as “partisan politics” that should be kept out of national security issues. He then thanked Mr Starmer for “his hard work”.
That work will be required, the Prime Minister agreed, to use the current favourable circumstances to seal a broader Middle East peace. “This is the moment to press on from Iran to a ceasefire in Gaza, and I mean that that should happen in days, not weeks or months,” he stressed.