Europe's threatens Iran with 'snapback' sanctions over nuclear programme

Iran is facing potentially crippling restrictions if it does not end its nuclear programme after Britain’s Prime Minister disclosed that “snapback sanctions” against the regime are being considered.

During an appearance in parliament, Keir Starmer was asked by his immediate predecessor in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak, whether Iran should be punished if it did not admit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to fully verify that its efforts to enrich enhanced uranium had ceased.

“The prospect of a regime like this having nuclear weapons is unacceptable, and so I welcome the US and Israeli action,” Mr Sunak said. “Does the Prime Minister agree with me that we and our European allies should now trigger snapback sanctions?”

Former Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Getty Images

Mr Starmer responded that “on snapback” this was “a consideration that we are discussing with allies”, and that it would be part of the pressure applied to Iran during talks. Under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, if it is felt that Iran is no longer in compliance then the treaty signatories, including the E3 countries of Britain, France and Germany, could initiate the snapback clause.

This would involve the reimposition of UN sanctions on exports as well as travel bans and asset freezes on people and entities, all of which could severely damage Iran’s economy. But the signatories only have until October this year, when, with 10 years having elapsed since the treaty’s signing, the snapback option will expire. That would mean the E3 countries would lose a substantial diplomatic lever against Tehran.

Acutely aware that this power might slip away, Mr Starmer said that “exactly when and how snapback is applied will obviously be a question of discussion”. He said the conversation should be held imminently.

Iran test firing a hypersonic missile. AFP

Big Steps

Mr Starmer also went further than he has before in supporting Israel and the US's pre-emptive attack on Iran, which has been criticised by some as flouting international law. With its bunker buster strikes on the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, the “US took a big step towards resolving that threat”, he told MPs.

He later added that the global community agreed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. He added that it was “about time we did something about it”, and said a deal should follow to “complete on that”.

Reporting back from Tuesday’s Nato leaders’ summit, he said the Middle East “was at the forefront of our minds” and that Iran must “never obtain a nuclear weapon”. He also said that now was a “window for peace” with Iran, and also for a deal to bring an end to the death and destruction in Gaza.

Out of step

If Mr Starmer appeared statesmanlike and serious, the leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, looked badly out of step after she tore into the Prime Minister for missing the last two Prime Minister's Questions for the G7 and Nato summits. The implication that he should skip two vital geopolitical events demonstrated “exactly why their (Conservative) party is sliding into irrelevance”, Mr Starmer responded.

Even Ms Badenoch's backbenchers criticised her, with Tory MP Mark Pritchard condemning her criticism as “partisan politics” that should be kept out of national security issues. He then thanked Mr Starmer for “his hard work”.

That work will be required, the Prime Minister agreed, to use the current favourable circumstances to seal a broader Middle East peace. “This is the moment to press on from Iran to a ceasefire in Gaza, and I mean that that should happen in days, not weeks or months,” he stressed.

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Squads Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Credits Produced by: Colour Yellow Productions and Eros Now

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra, Diana Penty, Aparshakti Khurrana

Star rating: 2.5/5

Kill%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A