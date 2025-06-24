Security in place for the two-day Nato summit in The Hague, where events in the Middle East cannot be ignored. AFP
News

Europe

Nato summit clouded by Trump's attempts to secure Iran ceasefire

US leader messaging Israel and its rival as Europeans seek to 'play it safe' during two-day summit

Sunniva Rose
The Hague

June 24, 2025

  English
  Arabic

US President Donald Trump's ceasefire announcement after ordering strikes on Iran shifted the focus at the outset of the Nato summit on Tuesday, overshadowing pledges of increased defence spending.

The involvement of Mr Trump in the Iran crisis came as other Nato leaders arrived for a shortened and carefully controlled summit in The Hague that revolves around an expansion of European militaries.

Mr Trump's attempts to arbitrate between Israeli and Iranian high command is likely to mute criticism of the US military operation on Iran. Cracks appeared as France and Norway described the strikes ordered by Washington at the weekend as illegal.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said he "would not agree that this is against international law". For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday avoided referring to the ceasefire as a done deal. "I think [Mr Trump] made some important and very positive statements," Mr Macron said after a two-day state visit to Norway. He added that "the situation remains very fragile".

A protest outside the venue for the Nato summit in The Hague, the Netherlands. EPA
"There is so much uncertainty that leaders are genuinely quite afraid to say anything negative about Trump that could result in damage to their economic interests or their security interests, so they are playing it safe," said Jane Kinninmont, chief executive of the UN Association of the UK and co-author of an independent experts' report published last year on Nato's engagement with the Middle East.

"For most Europeans, a Middle East war is an unwanted and unpopular distraction from what they want to focus their military spending on, which is defence preparations against Russia," Ms Kinninmont said.

Nato’s presence in the Middle East is historically focused on capacity building in the region and risks of being sucked into the ongoing Iran crisis limited, experts said.

Iran ceasefire

Ahead of the summit, Mr Rutte appeared eager to keep the focus on the alliance's priorities and not the Middle East. Yet he recognised it would be a topic of conversation in The Hague, despite not featuring on the agenda.

Soldiers search the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike that killed several people, in Beersheba, Israel, on Tuesday. AP
The summit has been carefully choreographed to avoid any strife, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who infamously clashed with Mr Trump in the Oval Office, deciding not to attend talks no Wednesday, though he will take part in a pre-summit dinner hosted by the Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

Five per cent

Talks between leaders are scheduled to last three hours and focus on locking in Mr Trump's commitment to the alliance in exchange for members spending 5 per cent of their GDP on defence. Nato's 32 countries have agreed to dedicate 3.5 per cent to core military needs by 2035, and 1.5 per cent to broader security-related areas such as cybersecurity and infrastructure. "This is a quantum leap that is ambitious, historic and fundamental to securing our future," Mr Rutte said.

To some in the Middle East, Nato suffers from a negative perception associated with US military operations and the chaos that ensued after the 2011 Libya intervention, as well as incidents such as the botched evacuation of Kabul in 2021. But today, the Nato mission in Iraq, which focuses on building up the capacity of the nation's security forces, is widely viewed as a success, while the alliance on June 12 signed an agreement for the establishment of a diplomatic Nato Liaison Office in Amman.

At its 2023 summit in Vilnius, Nato highlighted that security challenges in the Middle East posed a security threat and launched a comprehensive review of its engagement in the region. Yet most ideas later put forward by experts have been swept under the carpet since Mr Trump's re-election to the White House in January – and understandably so, said Kristina Kausch, deputy managing director and senior fellow at the German Marshal Fund's southern division.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte meet on the Nato summit’s sidelines in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. Getty images
"As much as stronger engagement in the [Global] South may be professed at the rhetorical level, Nato is de facto very much, and for good reason, focused on its primary task of collective defence in Ukraine and Nato’s Eastern flank," Ms Kausch said.

Updated: June 24, 2025, 1:46 PM`
Nato
