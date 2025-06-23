Power cuts in Israel and Iran after heavy exchange of long-range fire

Power cuts were reported in Iran and Israel after both countries exchanged heavy fire in long-range attacks on Monday afternoon. Iranian missiles made impact as far south as Ashdod, near a power plant, while Israeli strikes cut off power in Tehran.

A barrage of missiles was launched at Israel in an attack that lasted about 40 minutes, making it one of the longest Iranian aerial onslaughts since fighting broke out more than a week ago.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said his army was striking Tehran with "unprecedented force" after the barrage of Iranian missiles.

The Israeli army “is now attacking regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force,” said the minister. “We will continue to act to defend the home front and defeat the enemy until all war goals are achieved,” he added.

About 15 missiles were sent from Iran in several waves, the Israeli military said, with impact being confirmed in the southern city of Ashdod. Explosions were heard in Jerusalem as sirens were triggered across the country.

Israeli medics were responding to a ballistic missile strike in Ashdod though no injuries reported were reported, the ambulance service said. Civilians were instructed to remain in bomb shelters as the military worked to shoot down the Iranian projectiles.

Knesset legislators had to interrupt a committee meeting and take shelter due to the attack.

Iranian media reported that the missiles were aimed at the Ashdod power plant. Footage on social media showed that some had landed nearby and according to the Israel Electric Corporation, nearby towns were plagued by power cuts.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was stepping up missile attacks on military and industrial targets, Mehr News Agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army said it had struck six airports in western, eastern and central Iran. "The strikes targeted runways, underground hangars, a refuelling aircraft and Iranian regime F-14, F-5 and AH-1 aircraft," the army said.

It added that the destroyed aircraft had been intended for use against Israeli air force jets to prevent strikes within Iranian territory.

The IRGC said it shot down an advanced Israeli Hermes drone in Khorramabad, Lorestan province, Iranian media reported.

The latest exchange of fire comes after the US carried out strikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities on Sunday morning. Tehran has vowed a forceful response but has yet to take action. There were, however, words of warning for Israel.

"We assure you that this aggression will not be in your favour," IRGC spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari on state TV. "The warriors of Islam, in response to this crime, will carry out powerful and purposeful operations that will bring about heavy, regretful and unpredictable consequences for you, God willing."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night said Israel was "very close" to achieving its goals in Iran. Speaking to reporters in a pre-recorded press conference after the US strikes, Mr Netanyahu said American action had caused “very serious damage” on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site. “We are sending them back, we are removing the threat,” he said of Iran’s nuclear programme.

