Abbas Araghchi co-ordinating with Vladimir Putin in Russia after US strikes on Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said Tehran and Moscow were co-ordinating their positions on the escalation in the Middle East, after he arrived in Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His visit came hours after the US entered the Iran-Israel war by bombing Iranian nuclear sites, including Tehran's flagship nuclear research centre at Fordow.

Russia has condemned the US attacks and called them a breach of international law. Russian technicians have been assisting Iran's nuclear power operations, with hundreds of experts stationed at the Bushehr plant on the Gulf coast. The site uses Russian fuel that Moscow then takes back when it is spent to reduce the risk of proliferation.

“We always think together, support each other, and consult closely to confront common challenges and threats, and this is what will be done on Monday in the meeting with the Russian President,” Mr Araghchi said on Monday.

“In these new dangerous circumstances, where the international system is actually threatened, our consultations with Russia can certainly be of great importance, and we are trying to co-ordinate each other's positions.”

Mr Araghchi questioned the relevance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, to which Iran is a signatory, if the UN and other international institutions fail to prevent attacks like the one launched by Washington.

“It is natural that this raises the big question of what role the NPT plays in protecting the interests of countries that are interested in entering the field of peaceful nuclear energy,” he said.

“The US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has severely questioned the NPT and shaken the non-proliferation regime, and will have adverse consequences for international security.”

Footage of American and Israeli strikes on Iran

Mr Putin said on Saturday that Iran has a right to a civilian nuclear energy programme and that Russia was ready to offer support.

On Sunday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi insisted Tehran will not stop enriching uranium. He said the country’s nuclear programme “will not be halted”.

“No one can tell us what we should or should not do, as long as we remain within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Mr Takht-Ravanchi said, according to state media.

Mr Araghchi is in Moscow as the war between Iran and Israel enters its 11th day. On Monday, Israel's army said it had struck military sites in western Iran's Kermanshah. It also said it had intercepted missiles from Iran in the latest exchange of fire. Sirens sounded across Israel early in the day.

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 400 people since the war began, Iran's Health Ministry said. Iran's attacks on Israel have killed 24 people, according to official figures.

US President Donald Trump, who ordered Washington's intervention in the conflict late on Saturday, hinted at possible regime change in Iran.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term 'regime change', but if the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change? Miga,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, in a reference to his conservative movement Make America Great Again.

He added in a separate post that the B-2 bombers that carried out the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites had landed back in Missouri.

“Thank you for a job well done,” he wrote.