US keeps embassies open in Iraq and Bahrain

The US is keeping its embassies running in Iraq and Bahrain even as it enters the worsening air war nearby in Iran, The National has been told.

Some American staff left Iraq this weekend, an embassy representative said, as part of an "orderly departure" that began 10 days ago, shortly before Israel attacked Iran. The US entered the conflict with air strikes early on Sunday.

However, the US embassy in Baghdad and consulate general in Erbil "remain open and operating", the official said. They said the US State Department "continues to closely monitor the security situation across Iraq".

The US embassy in Bahrain also remains open and "we are not evacuating staff", an official said. The kingdom is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which covers the Middle East.

The departure of non-essential staff from Baghdad on June 11 foreshadowed the Israeli attack on Iran that began two days later. The conflict has caused travel problems as airports are closed and passengers seek alternative routes.

The US attacked the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant in Iran in its first direct intervention in the war. AFP

Iraq is eager not to be drawn into the conflict and its government has asked the US and Iran not to turn the country into a battleground. However, there are fears Iran-backed militias in Iraq will spring into action now the US has entered the war.

Iraqi travellers have complained of chaos and price gouging as they try to return home during the conflict, which escalated dramatically in the days after Hajj and Eid Al Adha had prompted many people to travel around the region.

Bahrain issued public safety guidance on Sunday, under which most government employees will work from home. Kuwait is preparing shelters for use by ministries.

The European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea, Aspides, meanwhile raised its assessment to "severe" for vessels with US and Israeli interests sailing through parts of the region.

