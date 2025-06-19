'It's all a farce': Travel nightmare for Iraqis stranded by Israel-Iran war

The scenes outside Iraqi Airways offices in several countries have become all too familiar: angry travellers desperate to return home, shouting at employees, families waiting for hours and some even sleeping outside in hopes of securing a ticket.

The air war between Israel and Iran has led to widespread airspace closures in several Middle East countries, including Iraq, as missiles soar across the sky. It has forced the cancellation and delay of hundreds of flights at airports, leaving thousands of travellers stranded abroad.

“The situation is absolutely ridiculous,” Iraqi citizen Mujtaba told The National as he stood outside an Iraqi Airways office in Beirut late on Wednesday. "It's all a farce."

Along with two friends, Mujtaba, 26, left for Beirut in early June for the Eid Al Adha holiday. They were supposed to return on Monday.

“I have been here for four days now going back and forth,” he said. “They are cheating us, there are families who ran out of money and others do not have anything to eat,” he added.

Pressure to act

Under mounting pressure to act, the Iraqi government is allowing flights in and out of the country only through Basra International Airport in the south. It has urged its citizens to arrange flights to any neighbouring countries, or to cross to Iraq by land. Authorities have also convinced Turkey, Jordan and Kuwait to ease visa regulations for Iraqis, so they can receive the documents on arrival and be able to cross borders.

“There are thousands of travellers we can’t cope with,” an official with Iraqi Airways told The National. “In some cases we need the government to reach agreements with states in order to allow us to use their airspace, or to land in their airports – that’s why there are delays in getting them back."

The Iraqi government on Saturday began arranging trips over land for Iraqi Hajj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia. Iranian pilgrims were also taken home overland through Iraq.

Many travellers have alleged that Iraqi Airways employees were taking advantage of the situation, demanding exorbitant prices for tickets. “They asked us to pay about $850 only to secure a seat,” Mujtaba said.

The Iraqi Airways official said they were inv e stigating such claims.

Iraq is receiving Hajj pilgrims who are returning from Saudi Arabi by land after being stranded by the war. AFP

Another traveller in Dubai, who requested anonymity, waited for three days to get his ticket. “It was chaos over the past days, but thanks to the Iraqi consular and the embassy employees who oversaw the process today, they carefully checked the lists and co-ordinated with Baghdad on numbers and names," he said.

Many Iraqis have turned to public Facebook groups in search of guidance on how to reach neighbouring countries by land. Some offered guidance on the best ways to send money to stranded families.

The situation is further complicated by increased transport fees on land, making it difficult for those who managed to return by land to afford transport. The price of a seat in a taxi and SUV from Amman to Baghdad has jumped from $50 to between $250 and $300.

Israel last Friday launched its largest ever attack on military and nuclear sites in Iran, killing senior commanders in the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as nuclear scientists, and damaging atomic sites such as Natanz and Isfahan. Israel described the operation as necessary to prevent Tehran from moving closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

At least 585 people, including 239 civilians, have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in Iraq since the outbreak of the confrontation, according to an Iranian human rights group in Washington.

Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and drones in retaliatory strikes that have killed dozens of people in Israel and wounded hundreds more. Some have hit apartment buildings in central Israel, causing heavy damage, and air-raid sirens have repeatedly forced Israelis to run for shelter.

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

And%20Just%20Like%20That... %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Various%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sarah%20Jessica%20Parker%2C%20Cynthia%20Nixon%2C%20Kristin%20Davis%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

UAE'S%20YOUNG%20GUNS %3Cp%3E1%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20age%2026%2C%2079%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E2%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20age%2020%2C%2066%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E3%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20age%2021%2C%2065%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E4%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20age%2021%2C%2079%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E5%20Heena%20Hotchandani%2C%20age%2023%2C%2016%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E6%20Rinitha%20Rajith%2C%20age%2018%2C%2034%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E7%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%2C%20age%2017%2C%2053%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E8%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20age%2017%2C%2068%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E9%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20age%2017%2C%2033%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E10%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20age%2018%2C%2033%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E11%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20age%2018%2C%2046%20matches%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dubai Creek Open in numbers The Dubai Creek Open is the 10th tournament on this year's Mena Tour

It is the first of five events before the season-concluding Mena Tour Championship

This week's field comprises 120 players, 21 of which are amateurs

15 previous Mena Tour winners are competing at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Brief scores: Southampton 2 Armstrong 13', Soares 20' Manchester United 2 Lukaku 33', Herrera 39'