Regional governments on high alert to de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict

With the Israel-Iran conflict in its fifth day, Gulf states are pushing to defuse tension that risks plunging the Middle East, which was already on edge, into deeper turmoil.

Regional governments are on high alert, launching diplomatic initiatives and behind-the-scenes mediation efforts aimed at preventing further escalation, sources said.

The long-standing shadow war between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict last week when Israel launched a large‑scale air and covert-strike campaign – including Mossad-backed drone operations – across Iran, killing senior commanders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and nuclear scientists, and damaging nuclear sites including Natanz and Isfahan.

Israel says its sweeping assault was necessary to prevent Tehran from moving closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon. The strikes have killed more than 220 people in Iran since last Friday.

Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. Iranian missiles have struck the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, destroying homes. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 injured.

The continuing exchange marks the most intense direct confrontation between the countries in decades, heightening fears of a broader escalation, one that could potentially draw in the US.

The conflict has fed a growing sense of dread in the Gulf, fuelled by the region’s proximity to the fighting, memories of past wars and uncertainty over how far Israel, Iran and the Trump administration are prepared to go.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he received messages indicating that Iran wanted to halt the fighting, but did not confirm whether he asked Israel to stand down or if the US intended to intervene militarily on Israel’s behalf.

On Monday, Mr Trump said "what a shame, and waste of human life" in a post on social media. “Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I said it over and over again. Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,” he wrote. It was unclear what prompted him to call for residents to flee the Iranian capital, which has a population of nearly 10 million.

Israel's air defence system intercepts Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv. EPA

The Gulf Co-operation Council condemned Israel's attacks on Iran in an emergency meeting held online on Monday, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent regional fallout from the conflict.

The GCC issued a statement in which it warned of the repercussions of attacking nuclear sites and called on the international community and the UN to take action to end the conflict. It also urged the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman.

Since April, the US and Iran have held five rounds of negotiations in Rome and Muscat. The talks aimed to contain Iran’s nuclear advances and prevent a regional confrontation, with both sides signalling cautious optimism. A sixth round was scheduled to take place last Sunday. However, just two days earlier, Israel launched what it called "pre-emptive" strikes against Tehran. Mr Trump had given Iran a 60-day deadline to reach a deal or face severe consequences. Israel’s operation began on the dawn of day 61.

The GCC further emphasised the importance of protecting maritime security and key shipping lanes in the region.

Some fear the conflict could trigger retaliatory strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure or lead to military actions that disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil passes every day.

“As they are geographically and strategically part of the conflict region and they have huge security and economic interests that need to be protected, Gulf states are aiming to end the military confrontation as early as possible, or at least to contain it in order to prevent it spreading beyond Iranian borders,” Abdulaziz Sager, founder and chairman of the Gulf Research Centre, told The National.

“The GCC states learnt a lesson from the Iraq-Iran War, which lasted for more than eight years and posed a major threat to all Gulf states.”

Gulf diplomacy

Tehran has turned to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, asking them to press Mr Trump to urge Israel to agree to a ceasefire, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting Iranian and regional sources. In return, Iran reportedly offered flexibility in the nuclear negotiations.

Mediator Oman is said to be drafting a ceasefire proposal that calls on the US to accept Iran's suspension of all nuclear enrichment for a minimum of between one to three years, while allowing firm inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reuters added.

“All six GCC states have developed a good relationship with Iran during the past two years, they have a strong alliance with the US and two of them have diplomatic ties with Israel. This places the GCC states in a unique position to act as a peacemaker," Mr Sager said.

Phone diplomacy has dominated the region’s political agenda over the past few days. Gulf leaders have been in constant communication with counterparts in Washington, Tehran and Israel, seeking to prevent the confrontation from widening.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held calls with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Italy, Turkey, Hungary and Syria. He also spoke with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The calls focused on regional developments and ways to reduce tensions.

“I have never seen Arab Gulf states’ diplomacy as active as it has been in the last four days. Everybody is on the move,” said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati non-resident senior fellow at Harvard University. “The leaders, the foreign ministers and other officials are calling everyone, 24/7, to start the process of de-escalation.”

He added that the region stands at a “very important historical juncture”, full of challenges and opportunities. “Gulf states tend to focus more on the opportunities. A weaker Iran could be stabilising for the region but there’s also the risk of Israel growing more aggressive and expansionist, which could complicate the broader Arab-Israeli conflict.”

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

RESULT Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45' 1, 59') Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Guns N’ Roses’s last gig before Abu Dhabi was in Hong Kong on November 21. We were there – and here’s what they played, and in what order. You were warned. It’s So Easy

Mr Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude (Misfits cover)

Civil War

Coma

Love Theme from The Godfather (movie cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Wish You Were Here (instrumental Pink Floyd cover)

November Rain

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain Encore: Patience

Don’t Cry

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City

The biog Name: Salvador Toriano Jr Age: 59 From: Laguna, The Philippines Favourite dish: Seabass or Fish and Chips Hobbies: When he’s not in the restaurant, he still likes to cook, along with walking and meeting up with friends.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.