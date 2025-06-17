Regional governments on high alert to de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict

With the Israel-Iran conflict in its fifth day, Gulf states are pushing to defuse tension that risks plunging the Middle East, which was already on edge, into deeper turmoil.
Regional governments are on high alert, launching diplomatic initiatives and behind-the-scenes mediation efforts aimed at preventing further escalation, sources said.
The long-standing shadow war between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict last week when Israel launched a large‑scale air and covert-strike campaign – including Mossad-backed drone operations – across Iran, killing senior commanders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and nuclear scientists, and damaging nuclear sites including Natanz and Isfahan.
Israel says its sweeping assault was necessary to prevent Tehran from moving closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon. The strikes have killed more than 220 people in Iran since last Friday.
Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. Iranian missiles have struck the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, destroying homes. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 injured.
The continuing exchange marks the most intense direct confrontation between the countries in decades, heightening fears of a broader escalation, one that could potentially draw in the US.
The conflict has fed a growing sense of dread in the Gulf, fuelled by the region’s proximity to the fighting, memories of past wars and uncertainty over how far Israel, Iran and the Trump administration are prepared to go.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he received messages indicating that Iran wanted to halt the fighting, but did not confirm whether he asked Israel to stand down or if the US intended to intervene militarily on Israel’s behalf.
On Monday, Mr Trump said "what a shame, and waste of human life" in a post on social media. “Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I said it over and over again. Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,” he wrote. It was unclear what prompted him to call for residents to flee the Iranian capital, which has a population of nearly 10 million.
The Gulf Co-operation Council condemned Israel's attacks on Iran in an emergency meeting held online on Monday, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent regional fallout from the conflict.
The GCC issued a statement in which it warned of the repercussions of attacking nuclear sites and called on the international community and the UN to take action to end the conflict. It also urged the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman.
Since April, the US and Iran have held five rounds of negotiations in Rome and Muscat. The talks aimed to contain Iran’s nuclear advances and prevent a regional confrontation, with both sides signalling cautious optimism. A sixth round was scheduled to take place last Sunday. However, just two days earlier, Israel launched what it called "pre-emptive" strikes against Tehran. Mr Trump had given Iran a 60-day deadline to reach a deal or face severe consequences. Israel’s operation began on the dawn of day 61.
The GCC further emphasised the importance of protecting maritime security and key shipping lanes in the region.
Some fear the conflict could trigger retaliatory strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure or lead to military actions that disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil passes every day.
“As they are geographically and strategically part of the conflict region and they have huge security and economic interests that need to be protected, Gulf states are aiming to end the military confrontation as early as possible, or at least to contain it in order to prevent it spreading beyond Iranian borders,” Abdulaziz Sager, founder and chairman of the Gulf Research Centre, told The National.
“The GCC states learnt a lesson from the Iraq-Iran War, which lasted for more than eight years and posed a major threat to all Gulf states.”
Gulf diplomacy
Tehran has turned to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, asking them to press Mr Trump to urge Israel to agree to a ceasefire, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting Iranian and regional sources. In return, Iran reportedly offered flexibility in the nuclear negotiations.
Mediator Oman is said to be drafting a ceasefire proposal that calls on the US to accept Iran's suspension of all nuclear enrichment for a minimum of between one to three years, while allowing firm inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reuters added.
“All six GCC states have developed a good relationship with Iran during the past two years, they have a strong alliance with the US and two of them have diplomatic ties with Israel. This places the GCC states in a unique position to act as a peacemaker," Mr Sager said.
Phone diplomacy has dominated the region’s political agenda over the past few days. Gulf leaders have been in constant communication with counterparts in Washington, Tehran and Israel, seeking to prevent the confrontation from widening.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held calls with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Italy, Turkey, Hungary and Syria. He also spoke with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The calls focused on regional developments and ways to reduce tensions.
“I have never seen Arab Gulf states’ diplomacy as active as it has been in the last four days. Everybody is on the move,” said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati non-resident senior fellow at Harvard University. “The leaders, the foreign ministers and other officials are calling everyone, 24/7, to start the process of de-escalation.”
He added that the region stands at a “very important historical juncture”, full of challenges and opportunities. “Gulf states tend to focus more on the opportunities. A weaker Iran could be stabilising for the region but there’s also the risk of Israel growing more aggressive and expansionist, which could complicate the broader Arab-Israeli conflict.”