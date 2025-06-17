At least 51 killed while waiting for aid lorries in Gaza, health officials say

At least 51 Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while waiting for aid lorries to enter the territory with desperately needed food.

Israeli troops carried out an air strike on a home in the southern city, before opening fire towards the nearby crowd, reports said.

More than 200 were in critical condition after the attack at Al Tahliya roundabout, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

Nasser Hospital, where the wounded were rushed, was overwhelmed by the number of dead and injured, it added.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on the attack.

Palestinians say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds trying to reach food distribution points run by a disputed US and Israel-backed aid group, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, since the centres opened last month.

Local health officials say hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded over the past few weeks. The Israeli military said previously that it fired warning shots at people it claimed had approached its forces in a suspicious manner.

On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said another 38 people were killed by Israeli fire while trying to collect food from GHF centres.

Israel allowed the GHF to start operations in late May after imposing a nearly three-month blockade on all aid into Gaza. It claimed the new system, which has been condemned by the UN and international aid groups, is intended to stop supplies falling into the hands of Hamas.

UN agencies and major aid groups deny that there is widespread theft of aid by Hamas and have rejected the new system. They say it can’t meet the population's needs and turns food into a weapon for Israel to carry out its military goals, including moving the more than 2 million Palestinians into a “sterile” enclave in the southern Gaza.

The limited amounts of aid being distributed at only four GHF sites has done little to alleviate desperate levels of hunger. More than 2,700 children under five face acute malnutrition, UNRWA said on Monday, while people are reportedly fainting on the streets from hunger.

Israel’s military campaign since October 2023 has killed more than 55,432 Palestinians, more than half of which are women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel launched its war on the enclave aiming to destroy Hamas after the group's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 hostage. The militants still hold 53 hostages, less than half of them are reported to still be alive. The majority were released in ceasefire agreements and other deals.

