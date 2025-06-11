Dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire near aid centres in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli gunfire and air strikes killed at least 41 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, most of them at aid sites operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, local health officials said.

Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the south, said at least six of those killed had been approaching one of the aid foundation's sites in Rafah.

Medical officials at Shifa and Al Quds hospitals said at least 25 people were killed by Israeli gunfire as they approached an aid site near the former settlement of Netzarim, in the centre of the enclave, and dozens were wounded.

Health officials said another 10 people were killed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, taking Wednesday's death toll to at least 41.

“We transported at least 31 martyrs and about 200 wounded as a result of Israeli tank and drone fire on thousands of citizens … on their way to receive food from the American aid centre,” Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Israeli military said its forces fired warning shots overnight towards suspects in the area of the Netzarim Corridor, which divides the enclave.

“This is despite warnings that the area is an active combat zone. The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured; the details are under review,” it added.

Palestinians wait for food at a distribution point in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday. AFP

A total of 163 people had already been killed and more than 1,000 wounded trying to reach the handful of aid sites operated by the foundation since it began work two weeks ago, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Mr Bassal said thousands of Palestinians had been gathering since 2am local time in the hope of reaching the food distribution centre.

“Israeli tanks fired several times, then at around 5.30am intensified their fire, coinciding with heavy fire from drones targeting civilians,” he said.

There have been a series of deadly shootings since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation first opened aid distribution points in the Palestinian territory on May 27, after a three-month blockade. Israel had faced mounting international condemnation over the humanitarian conditions.

But UN agencies and other aid organisations have criticised the foundation, and the United Nations refuses to work with it, citing concern over its practices and neutrality.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday that “Israeli military operations have intensified in recent days, with mass casualties reported".

The United Nations has said the blockade brought the Palestinian enclave to the brink of famine and food supplies remain critically low.

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Name: Dr Lalia Al Helaly Education: PhD in Sociology from Cairo Favourite authors: Elif Shafaq and Nizar Qabbani. Favourite music: classical Arabic music such as Um Khalthoum and Abdul Wahab, She loves the beach and advises her clients to go for meditation.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A