US-backed GHF claims it has distributed nearly nine million meals

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation claimed on Saturday that it has distributed nearly nine million meals since launching its aid operations in Gaza, days after halting work in response to a series of deadly shootings close to its operations.

Israel eased an 11-week blockade on Gaza last month, but only a limited amount of humanitarian assistance has since entered through the UN and newly established GHF – a controversial US and Israeli-backed private organisation that is overhauling aid distribution in the strip.

The foundation began distributing aid last week as Gaza’s 2.3 million people face widespread hunger, with many having been displaced by the conflict. But its operations, which circumvent traditional humanitarian agencies, have drawn criticism from the UN and major aid groups, which say it does not obey humanitarian principles.

In its daily operational update, GHF said it delivered 471,240 meals on Friday in 8,160 food parcels, bringing the total number of meals distributed to 8,952,142 through 140,640 parcels since the start of the campaign.

GHF said the foundation was working to increase its delivery capacity, with the goal of reaching 4.5 million meals a day.

“GHF remains dedicated to securing the necessary quantities of food and essential items for all the good people of Gaza,” the organisation said in a statement.

The foundation also issued a public appeal for co-operation at distribution sites to ensure safety. Residents were urged not to crowd entry points, to respect the timing of official openings and to prioritise the elderly and women, according to the statement.

The organisation halted distributions on Wednesday and said it was pressing Israeli forces to improve civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its operations after dozens of Palestinians were shot dead near the Rafah site over three consecutive days.

The Israeli military said on Sunday and Monday its soldiers had fired warning shots, while on Tuesday they also fired warning shots before firing towards Palestinians that it said were advancing towards troops. GHF said that aid was safely handed out from its sites without any incident.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that the State Department is considering giving $500 million to GHF, citing two sources and two former US officials.

The sources and former US officials said that the money would come from the US Agency for International Development, which is being folded into the US State Department.

The plan has met resistance from some US officials concerned with the killings of Palestinians near aid distribution sites and the competence of the GHF, the two sources said.

Israel has faced mounting international criticism recently over its actions in Gaza, with the EU, in particular, adopting a noticeably tougher tone.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told The National this week that his government had urged EU partners to expand the current sanctions list, which includes violent Israeli settlers and some Hamas figures, to include political and military leaders from Israel and Hamas. “This is currently under discussion and we hope it will be possible to reach a common decision among all EU member states,” he said.

He also noted that Belgium was exploring the possibility of using aircraft to drop aid into Gaza.

“We are trying to push, together with other European partners, to open a broader corridor for aid lorries coming from international donors through Israel to enter Palestinian territories,” said Mr Prevot, who is also Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister.

“In parallel, we are studying whether it is possible and pertinent to drop additional aid by aeroplane. What we are seeing on the ground is shameful and we urgently need to improve the international community’s response.”

Fireball Moscow claimed it hit the largest military fuel storage facility in Ukraine, triggering a huge fireball at the site. A plume of black smoke rose from a fuel storage facility in the village of Kalynivka outside Kyiv on Friday after Russia said it had destroyed the military site with Kalibr cruise missiles. "On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. Ukraine confirmed the strike, saying the village some 40 kilometres south-west of Kyiv was targeted.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association