Deny and deflect: Gaza aid killings show Israel’s crisis tactics at work

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The deaths of dozens of Gazans on their way to collect aid have been met with increasingly familiar tactics by Israel – deny, deflect and control the narrative, as one historian describes it.

After a raid on Al Shifa Hospital and the shooting of Palestinian paramedics, the killings near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food banks are the latest case where Israel has put forward several differing versions of the story to deny wrongdoing.

When reports of a shooting in Rafah emerged on Sunday, Israel initially denied any knowledge of casualties. The military took about 12 hours to release a further statement, which called the reports “false” after “findings from an initial inquiry”.

It then released a video showing unknown gunmen “shooting at Gazan civilians”. Although the footage was from Khan Younis, not Rafah, it was widely shared by Israeli politicians and spokespeople.

Aid charities meanwhile said they had treated people with gunshot wounds. By Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was calling for an investigation, which Israel’s Foreign Ministry said was a “disgrace”.

On Tuesday, Israel said its troops "carried out warning fire" before firing shots "near a few individual suspects" who swerved from official routes. It said it was examining reports of casualties.

The denials come only weeks after Israel claimed it had shot dead Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics because their ambulance had no markings. Video footage later proved that was wrong.

Chaos has erupted around aid distribution in Gaza amid reports of civilians being shot dead. AP

It was just one example in which Israel has acknowledged possible wrongdoing only after attempting to use the fast-moving media cycle, deflection and unsubstantiated counter-accusations to avoid holding its forces responsible, according to an Israeli professor who has been documenting potential war crimes in Gaza.

“It's not a question of evidence but the public backlash, before it begins to address the issue,” Lee Mordechai, a professor of history at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told The National.

Mr Mordechai said this was part of a wider pattern of deflection and failure to provide proof for the Israeli military's claims. It is also an example of Israel's practice of “hasbara”, or controlling the narrative, that manipulates the media cycle to bury stories, he said.

Paramedic killings

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on March 23 that a crew of 15 medics and civil defence workers had gone missing in Rafah, after reporting that they had been attacked.

At first, Israel said it shot at several vehicles that approached the military without headlights. But the claim was refuted by a video taken from the mobile phone of one of the paramedics who was killed, showing ambulances with their lights on, that was published by the New York Times on April 7.

Shortly afterwards, Israel said it was conducting an investigation into the incident. It reported back on April 20 that “professional failures” were to blame.

A field commander was dismissed, but Israel continued to claim – without offering evidence – that six of the dead were Hamas militants.

Al Shifa Hospital

“You see lots of examples of this,” Prof Mordechai said. Israel worked up support for the military to make its first raid on Al Shifa Hospital in November 2023, he said, having initially denied striking the hospital.

"The army found more or less nothing and then the story just disappeared from Israeli media," he said.

Israel claimed that Hamas had a “command centre” under the hospital, but the only findings released from its raid were images of bulletproof vests and a small collection of arms that it said were found inside the hospital.

The army uploaded a new video of its haul from the Al Shifa raid after a laptop that was seen unblurred in the first version showed a keyboard with Hebrew letters, making it unlikely that it belonged to Hamas fighters.

It also showed what it purported to be a duty schedule for Hamas fighters guarding hostages seized from Israel that was actually just a calendar in Arabic.

“They are not a trusted source," Mr Mordechai said. 'They don't present enough evidence … somehow the public is OK with that if an [Israeli military] spokesman says something in an authoritative voice.”

Aid shootings

On Sunday, a similar cycle started, when reports emerged of Israeli forces firing on Palestinians trying to get humanitarian aid in Rafah.

The GHF issued a statement denying any incident at their distribution site. The Israeli military also denied involvement and went on to say that “Hamas does everything in its power to undermine food distribution efforts in the Gaza Strip”.

Shortly after the military statement was published, the Red Cross said its field hospital in Rafah had received early in the morning 179 casualties, 21 of whom were dead and most of whom had been trying to reach an aid site before suffering gunshot wounds.

Unrest at new Gaza aid sites – in pictures

A person gestures while holding food supplies as Palestinians gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. Reuters Palestinians seeking aid gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. Reuters Palestinians seeking aid gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. Reuters Trucks carrying aid are seen at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, on its Israeli side. The US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation earlier this week announced it had started delivering aid to Gaza. Reuters Displaced Palestinians receive food packages from a US-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in western Rafah. AFP Displaced Palestinians receive food packages from a US-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in western Rafah. AFP

The footage of unknown assailants released by the Israeli military showed footage of what appeared to be a distribution site, with people carrying white bags, possibly containing flour.

It then cut to a zoomed-in second clip, in which none of these bags could be seen and a masked gunman was shooting at a crowd. There was no way to verify it was from the same location as the initial clip, nor that the gunman was from Hamas.

Death toll

The Israeli army also maintains that the figures for war casualties released by the Ministry of Health in Gaza are unreliable because the ministry is “Hamas-run”.

However, these figures are considered largely accurate by the UN and international aid groups. Israel has called the UN anti-Semitic and accused employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) of being involved in Hamas violence.

UNRWA suspended a small number of staff members and launched an investigation. Israel later moved to ban UNRWA from operating in Israeli-controlled territory.

Mr Mordechai said this was another Israeli tactic to detract from an International Court of Justice hearing in the same month on whether Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza.

“By pointing the finger at UNRWA and pushing their policies against it, it allowed people to avoid discussing the big thing that happened – this landmark decision with regards to how serious the allegations were.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Women%E2%80%99s%20Asia%20Cup %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%202%2C%20v%20Sri%20Lanka%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%204%2C%20v%20India%3Cbr%3EWed%20Oct%205%2C%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EFri%20Oct%207%2C%20v%20Thailand%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%209%2C%20v%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%2011%2C%20v%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EChaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Natasha%20Cherriath%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Rishitha%20Rajith%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%2C%20Mahika%20Gaur%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

RESULTS 5pm: Rated Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: AF Mouthirah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Hawafez, Connor Beasley, Abubakar Daud 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Tair, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Wakeel W’Rsan, Richard Mullen, Jaci Wickham 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 2,400m

Winner: Son Of Normandy, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash

KINGDOM%20OF%20THE%20PLANET%20OF%20THE%20APES %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wes%20Ball%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Owen%20Teague%2C%20Freya%20Allen%2C%20Kevin%20Durand%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 480hp at 7,250rpm Torque: 566Nm at 4,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: L/100km Price: Dh306,495 On sale: now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture