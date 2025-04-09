Ronen Bar, chief of the Shin Bet, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. AFP
Israel's top court blocks Netanyahu's attempt to fire internal security chief

Supreme Court rules Shin Bet boss Ronen Bar must remain in post until April 20

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

April 09, 2025