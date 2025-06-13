Israel strikes Iran: what we know

Israel attacked Iranian nuclear sites on Friday in a bombing spree that threatens to spark a regional war. Multiple sites around the country were hit, including Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility in the central city of Natanz.

Here's what we know so far:

What was hit?

Multiple locations in Tehran were struck, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying both nuclear and military sites were targeted. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that an Israeli strike hit Iran’s uranium enrichment facility at Natanz and said it was “closely monitoring” radiation levels.

“The agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi said.

The Natanz facility, located about 220 kilometres south-east of Tehran, is the country’s main enrichment site. Part of the facility on Iran’s Central Plateau is underground to defend against potential air strikes. It operates multiple cascades, or groups of centrifuges working together to enrich uranium more quickly.

Iranian state media said residential buildings in Tehran were hit as well, killing a number of civilians including women and children. Air traffic was halted at Tehran's main Imam Khomeini International Airport, while neighbouring Iraq closed its air space and suspended all flights at all airports, state media reported. Israel's main airport was also closed.

Who was killed?

The leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported, a blow to Tehran's governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of the long-simmering conflict between Israel and Iran.

Top military officials and scientists are also understood to have been killed. Also targeted were officials leading Iran’s nuclear programme and its ballistic missile arsenal.

The IRGC vowed revenge for General Salami's death. The attacks “will not remain unanswered and [Israel] must await harsh and regrettable revenge”, it said in a statement read on state TV.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a statement carried by the state-run Irna news agency, confirming that top military officials and scientists had been killed.

How did Israel carry out the attacks?

This appears to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq. It pushed the Israeli military to its limits, requiring the use of ageing air-to-air refuellers to get its fighter jets close enough to attack. It was not immediately clear if Israeli jets entered Iranian air space or just fired so-called “standoff missiles” from over another country.

Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said more than 200 air force planes were involved in the strikes, with fighter jets dropping over 330 munitions.

People in Iraq reported hearing fighter jets overhead at the time of the attack. Israel has previously attacked Iran from over the border in Iraq.

The potential for an attack had been apparent for weeks as angst built over Iran's nuclear programme. Israeli leaders cast the pre-emptive assault as a fight for the nation's survival that was necessary to head off an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, though it remains unclear how close the country is to achieving that.

“It could be a year. It could be within a few months,” Mr Netanyahu said as he vowed to pursue Israel's attacks for as long as necessary to “remove this threat”.

“This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” he said.

What has been the reaction?

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Israel “opened its wicked and bloodstained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centres,” he said.

In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during negotiations with Tehran over the nuclear enrichment programme, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel.

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think it would blow it,” Trump had told reporters.

Mr Trump on Thursday had said he did not believe an attack was imminent but also acknowledged that it “could very well happen”. As tension rose, the US pulled some diplomats from Iraq's capital and offered voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East. Once the attack was under way, the US embassy in Jerusalem issued an alert telling American government workers and their families to shelter in place until further notice.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defence.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Mr Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Mr Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting of his National Security Council today, when he is expected to discuss the conflict with top advisers.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that in the aftermath of the strikes that “missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately”.

He added: “It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas.”

